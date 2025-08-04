The 2025 Coaches poll wasn't kind to Oklahoma football Monday. Ending one impressive streak.

The Sooners were snubbed from the top 25 preseason rankings. It marks the first time since 1999 OU will enter a season unranked.

Previous head coaches Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley always built highly ranked teams in Norman. Including getting the Sooners starting out in the top five in various years. Even last year's team under Brent Venables started the season nationally ranked. Then stunned Alabama late in the season.

Venables still led a 6-7 season, however — marking the second time he's led that mark in a three-season span. Oklahoma also finished a lowly 2-6 in conference play during its transition to the Southeastern Conference.

Have expectations tempered for Oklahoma football?

Opposing coaches aren't expecting much from OU. Especially in a conference where Texas, Georgia, LSU and Alabama are the trending four favorites to win the SEC.

This shouldn't mean expectations are low inside Norman or the OU campus. The heat's on for Venables.

He'll need to improve the product drastically in '25 to ensure he'll remain head coach. Venables is predicted to avoid another 6-7 season, but still faces a daunting schedule. Oklahoma has the No. 1 strength of schedule per ESPN. The Sooners face eight teams that made a December bowl game last season — including College Football Playoff teams Texas and Tennessee. ‘Bama will also envision revenge from its 24-3 debacle by hosting OU in Tuscaloosa.

Baker Mayfield lifted the confidence of Venables, though. The Oklahoma legend and Heisman Trophy winner gave the HC a strong endorsement. John Mateer fuels new enthusiasm for the offense as a prized College Football Transfer Portal addition. Mateer is earning Mayfield comparisons in coming over from Washington State.

Jaydn Ott is set ignite the offense too. He's coming over as a past 1,000-yard rusher from Cal. Venables and his staff even put together a top 20 college football recruiting class for 2025. OU ranked No. 17 overall by 247Sports with 18 signings.

Venables and OU still enters '25 with this rare motivation: Breaking into the top 25 after going unranked to start the year.