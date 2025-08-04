The Michigan football team picked up its second commitment in the 2027 class on Monday as three-star offensive lineman Tristan Dare announced that he will play for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines. Dare still has a couple of years left of high school, so he had plenty of time before he needed to make a decision. However, when you know, you know, and Dare knows that he wants to play for Michigan.

“BREAKING: Class of 2027 IOL Tristan Dare has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 290 IOL from Southlake, TX chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Penn State, & Oklahoma.”

Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Penn State were recruiting Tristan Dare hard as well, but the Michigan football team won the battle. Dare had a simple message to share upon his commitment:

“The Leaders and Best 〽️ Go Blue!” He said.

Dare is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #496 player in the 2027 recruiting class, the #28 IOL and the #58 player in the state of Texas. Dare currently attends Southlake Carroll High School in Southlake, TX. Dare has offers from in-state schools like Texas Tech and Baylor, but he decided to go with Michigan.

Michigan has had a lot of success not only recruiting offensive linemen in recent years, but also sending that talent to the NFL. The Wolverines won the Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line in college football in 2021 and 2022, and they had one of the best lines in 2023 as well despite losing the award to Washington. A lot of players from those years are now playing in the NFL, and recruits have taken notice. If you're an offensive lineman that wants to go pro, Michigan is a good place to be.

The Michigan football team now has two commitments in its 2027 recruiting class. The Wolverines are doing an outstanding job in the current 2026 cycle, and the goal is to finish with another top-10 class. There is a lot of time before we have to start worrying about the 2027 class, but there's a good chance that Michigan ends up hitting a home run in that cycle as well.