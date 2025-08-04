College football is nearly here, and nothing sets the tone for the new season like Bruce Feldman's annual “Freaks” list. This year, the popular Insider named numerous athletes around the nation, and it appears he has two Oregon Ducks within his Top 15.

Feldman, who covers college football for The Athletic, named Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq as his No. 11-ranked freak while also putting defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington at No. 4. Feldman loves Sadiq for his mismatch potential against opposing defenses, while Washington is being viewed as one of, if not the best, defensive lineman in the country.

“A junior from Idaho, Sadiq is a matchup nightmare for defenses,” said Feldman about Kenyon Sadiq. “Last year, he took a big step forward, catching 24 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns; both TDs were in the Big Ten title game. The 6-3 Sadiq came to Oregon two years ago at 220 pounds but is now 255. He's much leaner this season thanks to healthier eating, which he said has enabled him to go from 12-13 percent body fat to about 10. He vertical jumped 41.5 inches this summer, power cleaned 365 pounds, and bench pressed 435…

“The 6-3, 338-pound Washington is of the caliber of elite D-linemen head coach Dan Lanning saw while in the SEC. His numbers made me do a triple-take when the staff sent them over,” explained Feldman about A’Mauri Washington. “To be that massive and clock 20.89 mph and vertical jump 36 inches is mind-blowing. Washington squatted 755 pounds, bench pressed 475, and power cleaned 385. He's coming off a season in which he had 10 tackles and 1.5 TFLs, but he figures to make a much bigger impact now that defensive tackles Derrick Harmon and Jamaree Caldwell are in the NFL.”

It sure sounds like Oregon has two athletic specimens on the roster this season. Sadiq has the chance to become one of the best tight ends in the nation now that he's the starter. The same can be said about Washington at the defensive tackle position. If these two have big seasons, then the Ducks could be a problem in the 2025-26 campaign.