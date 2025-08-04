College football insider Bruce Feldman gave his thoughts on the sport's elite “freaks” going into the 2025 season. One of them came from Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.

Feldman named the 101 players he views as “freaks” in a list he published on Monday. Some of them had quotes from coaches, with LSU's Dominick McKinley getting one from Kelly.

“A five-star D-lineman who had three sacks in his debut season looks like he’s just getting warmed up. The defense has some high-level athleticism in its front seven this year, with Harold Perkins, a 225-pound linebacker who hit 22.4 mph, and Florida transfer Jack Pyburn, who bench pressed 425 pounds and set an LSU record with a bench peak power output of 2200+ watts, also deserving some Freaks love,” Feldman said.

“But it’s McKinley who really stands out and probably will be even higher on this list next year. The 6-6, 308-pound sophomore vertical jumped 35 inches, broad jumped 10 feet and power cleaned an astounding 418 pounds.”

“We ran out of weights for him to max squat,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “It’s a 650-pound max squat. I throw that out to you to show how powerful he is. He’s such a great kid. He’s grounded every single day, he has elite strength and he’s going to play a major role in what we do.”

What lies ahead for Brian Kelly, LSU

Dominick McKinley will be a player to keep an eye on Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers squad. Not only that, but their squad could be in the mix for title contention.

Kelly enters his fourth year as the Tigers' head coach. He boasts a 29-11 record, having gone 17-7 in SEC Play. They are undefeated in bowl game appearances, showcasing themselves as one of the best teams in the conference.

Last season was another solid campaign for the program. They finished with a 9-4 overall record, going 5-3 in league play. LSU finished ninth in the SEC standings, ending the year with a 44-31 win over the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl.