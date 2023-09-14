Colorado football is 2-0, climbing all the way up to No. 18 in the country after season-opening wins over proud programs like TCU and Nebraska. The Buffaloes are likely headed higher up the rankings after Saturday's home tilt with rival Colorado State, too. Yet even before his team faces its first real test the following week at No. 13 Oregon, there's already budding anticipation Deion Sanders may take his coaching talents to the NFL.

Don't tell that to FOX Sports college football color commentator Joel Klatt, though. Asked by Colin Cowherd on Wednesday if the former Buffs quarterback would “feel used” if Coach Prime bailed for the next level after 2023, Klatt essentially guaranteed the eight-time All-Pro won't ever coach in the NFL.

“He's not going to the NFL. I don't know if he's gonna be at Colorado for sure, I can't say that. But he's not going to the NFL,” he said on The Herd. “Deion doesn't wanna coach in the NFL. He's told me that point blank to my face. He believes that his role is more as a mentor, he loves coaching kids and this is where he feels called. In fact, the word that he used with us in our meeting—and you'll know this because he's very forward about his faith—he believes that this is his ‘ministry.' To be there for kids in college, to be a father figure to kids in this moment in their life. Guys like Jimmy Horn Jr. or Dylan Edwards, who he's been coaching since he was in little league.”

Only Sanders know for sure whether Klatt's confidence is well informed. Considering the unbelievable turnarounds he engineered at Colorado and Jackson State, plus the unique manner in which Sanders relates to his players, the college game does seem a far safer bet than the NFL for his continued coaching success.

Klatt, no surprise, counts himself among countless Buffaloes fans and alums who hope Coach Prime sticks in Boulder for the foreseeable future. But even if he leaves Colorado, it sure seems like Sanders isn't bound for the NFL.

“He's not going to the NFL. Period,” Klatt continued. “Now, whether he's at Colorado for any length of time, I'm not sure. I'm not sure, 'cause there are gonna be a lot of people that come calling. I obviously hope that he stays. Deion is not gonna coach in the NFL.”