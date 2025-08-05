Kyle Daukaus is making his long-awaited return to the UFC, stepping up on short notice to face Michel Pereira at UFC Fight Night: Shanghai on August 23rd. This dramatic change unfolded after Brazilian standout Marco Tulio was forced to withdraw due to injury, as first reported by AgFight.

“The Dark Knight” Kyle Daukaus Returns

Daukaus, a former UFC middleweight veteran, is making his comeback nearly three years after his last appearance in the Octagon. Known for his resilience and dangerous submission arsenal, Daukaus was last seen defending his Cage Fury FC title on the regional circuit, racking up wins and finishes as he rebuilt his career following his UFC departure in 2022. The Philly native’s return comes as a surprise, with matchmakers tapping him for a massive opportunity to reestablish himself on the world stage against a high-profile opponent.

Kyle Daukaus with the KO win

Originally scheduled to face Marco Tulio, Michel “Demolidor” Pereira now prepares for a new stylistic matchup. The always-entertaining Brazilian, famous for his flashy karate-based attacks and unpredictability, is in desperate need of a win. After a sizzling eight-fight UFC win streak that made him a fan favorite, Pereira has stumbled, suffering back-to-back losses against Anthony Hernandez and Abus Magomedov since moving up to middleweight. This fight with Daukaus is a chance to prove he’s still a force among the 185ers, and the switch in opponent adds another intriguing layer to an already volatile matchup.

Marco Tulio’s withdrawal is a tough break for the surging Brazilian, who’d been riding a 10-fight win streak and had captured the imagination of fight fans with two explosive knockouts to start his UFC tenure. Tulio reportedly suffered a lingering hand injury sustained at UFC 314, and though he pushed through with resilience, it ultimately sidelined him for this major international showcase.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Shanghai

UFC Shanghai, slated for August 23rd at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, marks the promotion’s first event on the Chinese mainland since 2019 and is a linchpin for the UFC’s aggressive expansion strategy in Asia. The card is shaping up to deliver a memorable night of action for Chinese fans and the global MMA audience. The confirmed bouts as of this writing are:

Main Event: Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang

Walker, a perennial light heavyweight contender and highlight-reel magnet, faces China’s surging Zhang Mingyang in a pivotal clash of top-15 ranked fighters.

Co-Main Event: Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling

Featherweight fireworks are guaranteed as two-time title challenger Brian Ortega collides with former bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling, who’s recently made the jump up in weight.

Michel Pereira vs. Kyle Daukaus

The new-look middleweight war with high stakes for both men’s careers.

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

A potential heavyweight title eliminator pitting the dangerous Russian knockout artist against the surging Dominican prospect.

Sumudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas

Local flyweight favorite Sumudaerji looks to thrill the Chinese faithful against rising contender Borjas.

Rongzhu vs. Austin Hubbard

China’s Rongzhu continues his development against proven lightweight campaigner Austin Hubbard.

Additional prelims feature Chinese talents like Diyar Nurgozhay, Lone’er Kavanagh, Long Xiao, Maheshate Hayisaer, Taiyilake Nueraji, and Yizha in compelling pairings with international opposition.

With the event nearly sold out and anticipation at fever pitch, UFC Shanghai could ignite a new era for MMA in Asia. The return of Kyle Daukaus offers a compelling redemption story, while Michel Pereira’s unpredictability ensures fireworks. Local stars look to capitalize on home advantage, and the top of the card is stacked with fighters who plan to make a major statement in their respective divisions.

As August 23rd approaches, fight fans are counting down the days to what promises to be one of the most significant cards of the year. Stay tuned for the weigh-ins, final fight slot reveals, and undercard announcements as UFC Shanghai draws near.