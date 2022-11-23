Published November 23, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Carson Wentz is eligible to return to practice for the Washington Commanders, per the Commanders Twitter account. His removal from the IR provides Washington with QB depth, but the Commanders are reportedly sticking with Taylor Heinicke as the starter.

The Commanders are now 6-5 on the season. Although they are last in the difficult NFC East, Washington has legitimate playoff aspirations. As of this story’s publication, the team has won 4 of their past 5 games as Taylor Heinicke leads the charge. Through 6 games, Carson Wentz had tallied 1,489 passing yards to go along with 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. His numbers were not terrible, but the Commanders are winning games with Heinicke under center.

With that being said, Carson Wentz could still regain QB1 duties at some point. There are a lot of things that can happen between now and the end of the season which could lead to a change.

On the season, Heinicke has 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions through 5 games. He’s recorded just over 1,000 passing yards. So it is not as if he’s blowing Carson Wentz out of the water from a statistical perspective. This will be an interesting QB battle to keep tabs on moving forward.

Regardless of who the quarterback is down the road, the Commanders are looking to reach the playoffs. They will face an underwhelming Atlanta Falcons team this weekend before taking on the New York Giants next week. Heinicke can solidify his QB1 status with strong performances in those matchups. If he struggles, Wentz could earn the starting gig once again.