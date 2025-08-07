Even though the Washington Commanders are struggling to get things worked out with Terry McLaurin's contract, the wide receiver position is still a potential strength. And it's a place where a current first-stringer is one of two players in danger of losing a starting job ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Noah Brown, slotted in as WR3 on the Commanders’ depth chart, according to ESPN, is the player who must work to stay in the starting lineup.

And the other player resides on the offensive line. Right tackle Andrew Wylie might not be able to hold off impressive rookie Josh Conerly Jr.

Commanders’ WR group has some depth this year

In 2024, the Commanders struggled to find consistency at the wide receiver position despite stellar play from quarterback Jayden Daniels. The addition of Deebo Samuel makes a nice difference as it gives the Commanders a strong one-two punch along with McLaurin. That is, as long as the Commanders get things worked out with McLaurin’s contract.

Washington is failing in that regard, according to a post on X by First Take via on3.com.

“Respectfully, Washington, you were a dumpster fire for years. You were a laughing stock,” Orlovsky said. “The only good thing about your organization was that young man. Every year, he did it. Year after year after year, for like five or six years, with disaster all around you. He was the only reason why anyone spoke somewhat positively about your organization.

“If you don’t have him, you erase everything that you did last year. Everything that you did. I’m being respectful to Dan Quinn and Adam Peters and what they did last year. You need him.”

McLaurin’s absence would change the situation for Brown. But if McLaurin gets reeled in, Brown will have to fight off challenges from rookie Jaylin Lane, second-year player Luke McCaffrey, and veteran Michael Gallup.

Wide receiver coach Bobby Engram recently sang the praises of Lane, according to commanders.com.

“Jaylin's a super smart guy,” Engram said. “He's a coach's son, so he gets to exercise on different level. Love his work ethic, but my job is to help him prepare just to kind of tap into every ounce of potential that he has, and he's willing to work and do that. So, I'm excited about that.”

As for McCaffrey, Engram said the growth rate is obvious.

“Route running, run after the catch, contested catches, really everything,” Engram said. “But I thought Luke did a great job of just staying the course last year. Got out, took a bit of a hot start, and then things kind of cooled off a little bit. But he never wavered in his approach and his work ethic.”

Lane has been getting a bunch of first-team reps, according to washingtonpost.com. But there’s a caveat, according to Adam Kilgore.

“It can be foolish to evaluate players when only they and coaches know what the offense and defense are specifically trying to accomplish on a given play,” Kilgore wrote. “But one thing is clear about the fourth-round pick from Virginia Tech: The ball finds him a lot because the wide receiver is almost always open.”

Lane said he’s just working hard and trying to make things happen when he gets a chance.

“One of our sayings is, the ball finds energy,” Lane said. “I try to give not only positive energy, but also effort. Just trying to put good stuff on tape. “I’m just trying to stack days, be consistent, earn my worth to the team, earn respect, and everything. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Daniels said Lane isn’t a talker.

“The guy doesn’t say a lot at all,” Daniels said. “Me and him got that in common. I might talk a little more. He’s willing to learn. That’s what you just want from people — people that are willing to continue to develop and learn, and grow. That’s the biggest thing.”

And Lane may have already surpassed McCaffrey.

“Lane has been more productive in training camp than Luke McCaffrey,” Kilgore wrote. “Lane may be on track to earning a role, not even counting the strong prospect of him returning punts.”

Rookie Josh Conerly Jr. pushing hard

Wylie is on notice. And the enthusiasm is evident from the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Conerly, according to nytimes.com.

“So far, it’s been great, man,” Conerly said. “I mean, just being able to get out here and just play ball again, you know, at the end of days, it’s football. You know, obviously, we’re on a bigger stage and everything like that. But as long as you do what you do, you’ll be all right.”

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said he likes the approach of Conerly.

“He’s really got a more professional attitude, and you know, they said that about him at Oregon, talking to some of the people on the staff there,” Quinn said Friday. “They said, ‘This guy really handles his business.’ So, although he’s younger, I definitely feel that.”

Quinn said he envisions Conerly and Wylie rotating in and out of the first team as the preseason progresses.

“We’ll mix it around some,” Quinn said. “It’s cool to see: All right, here he is going against Von (Miller), and then the next time against (Dorance Armstrong). How do we work different guys, and the training camp practices against other teams help as well.”