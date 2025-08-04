After the Washington Commanders drafted offensive tackle Josh Conerly 29th overall in this year's NFL Draft, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury already likes what he's seen from the rookie throughout training camp. While working on the fundamentals is normal for NFL rookies, Conerly has plenty of upside in his game, along with pure talent that Kingsbury identified during the first week of camp.

Kingsbury revealed what he's seen from Conerly, thus far, per ESPN's John Klein.

“Kingsbury calls Josh Conerly “super talented.” Also says “still has some fundamental stuff he has to get used to playing on the right side. Studies hard, works hard. He's right where we expected him to be,” Keim reported.

Between a revamped offensive line and Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, entering his second NFL season after an impressive rookie campaign, eager to prove his growth in 2025, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and fans have plenty to be excited about.

Troy Aikman's advice for Commanders' Jayden Daniels

Head coach Dan Quinn revealed advice Troy Aikman gave him for Jayden Daniels. Before the Commanders drafted Daniels, Quinn kept it in mind and put it to good use ahead of Jayden's rookie campaign. Aikman recalled a moment he had with his head coach, Jimmy Johnson, during his rookie season.

Article Continues Below

It happened after Aikman grew frustrated with one of his teammates and was advised by his head coach, Jimmy Johnson, per ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

“You be a great teammate and play good quarterback. I'll take care of all the discipline, all the other stuff,” Aikman said.

Troy Aikman's advice stuck with Quinn, who relayed the same message to Daniels after kicking a player off the field due to a false start.

“Don't worry about, ‘You get lined up here, you do this, you do that,'” Quinn recalled telling Daniels. “We wanted him to be a great teammate and absolutely crush playing quarterback. So much can be put on kids: ‘Lead more, lead more.' Right now, I want you to build your relationship with your teammates, who are learning you, and play quarterback. You don't have to bring the team up. You don't have to put the organization on your shoulders. Leave that to us.”

Now, it's the kind of approach Quinn hopes to take with Daniels, while he focuses on improving in his second season. While most NFL analysts already consider Jayden a top-10 quarterback in the league, he's eager to finish training camp to demonstrate the strides he's made thus far.