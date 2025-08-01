The Washington Commanders are in a difficult situation with their top wide receiver. Terry McLaurin has been in a contract dispute with Washington for the entire 2025 NFL offseason. McLaurin is unhappy with his current contract, which will only pay him $19 million in 2025. The star receiver is so unhappy that he requested a trade on Thursday.

It is currently unclear if a McLaurin trade will happen at all. The Athletic's Dianna Russini and Nicki Jhabvala reported on Friday that Washington is shrugging off trade calls for McLaurin, despite his trade request.

“All indications to this point have been that the Commanders are not interested in trading McLaurin; several teams that called Washington about the receiver before his trade request on Thursday were told the team will not trade him, per multiple league sources,” Russini and Jhabvala wrote.

But it appears that McLaurin's age is an important factor for the Commanders in these negotiations. That will not get any better if McLaurin continues to sit out of practice.

“But McLaurin’s age is a sticking point in negotiations,” Russini and Jhabvala added. “He will turn 30 on Sept. 15, which means a new deal would kick in the season he turns 31. A multi-year deal would take him into his mid-30s, an age when receivers have historically faced a sharp decline in their production and availability.”

At this point, it doesn't appear that either side will back down anytime soon.

But if the Commanders were open to trading McLaurin, which other NFL teams might want to acquire him?

Below we will explore three of the best trade destinations for Terry McLaurin if the Commanders decide to trade him.

The Patriots could really benefit from adding a receiver like McLaurin

The Patriots make the most sense of any NFL team to acquire McLaurin.

New England has the most cap space in the NFL with $59.94 million available to spend. They also have a powerful need for another wide receiver.

Granted, the Patriots already have Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, and Kyle Williams to build around. But adding another experienced receiver like McLaurin would take New England's offense to another level.

The Patriots are such an obvious fit that they are the top non-Commanders team to land McLaurin according to top sportsbooks, per CBS Sports.

New England also plays in the AFC, which would allow Washington to send McLaurin outside their own conference.

Even if the Patriots are such a great landing spot, could New England theoretically offer enough to land McLaurin?

It is safe to assume that Washington would want a receiver back in exchange for McLaurin. Otherwise, their offense would take a big hit.

I could see the Patriots offering one of their top receivers, let's say Pop Douglas, and multiple mid-round picks for McLaurin.

Terry McLaurin would become an immediate starter for the Raiders

The Raiders are another team that could really use a player like McLaurin.

Las Vegas proved this offseason that they're willing to take some big swings to upgrade the roster. They traded for Geno Smith from the Seahawks and showed a willingness to go get their guys, no matter what.

The question becomes: do the Raiders think McLaurin is “their guy”? And if so, what would they be willing to part with in order to acquire him?

If the answer to those questions is yes, then I could easily see the Raiders throwing caution to the wind and making another big move.

One reason why cap space is so important for these trade talks is McLaurin's desire for a long-term contract. That is one area where the Raiders have an advantage.

Las Vegas has $99 million in cap space in 2026 and $175 million in 2027. They could easily use some clever salary cap gymnastics to fit McLaurin in this season and have him for years to come.

The only problem is that the Raiders would likely have to throw some significant draft capital at the Commanders to get a deal done.

Could Pittsburgh continue their “all-in offseason” by pursuing McLaurin?

Speaking of teams going all in, how could we ignore the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Perhaps no team has behaved more boldly than the Steelers during the 2025 NFL offseason. Pittsburgh signed Aaron Rodgers to a one-year contract and surrounded him with aging stars for one shot at a Super Bowl this season.

Is it really such a bold prediction that they could do it again, acquiring another aging star like McLaurin?

Pittsburgh may have to do some careful bookwork to extend McLaurin after a potential trade. But they certainly have the draft capital to make an enticing offer.

The Steelers are projected to have a whopping 12 draft picks in 2026. They have all seven of their original picks, plus Dallas' third-round pick from the George Pickens trade. Further, they are projected to receive third-, fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-round compensatory picks after this year's mass exodus in free agency.

Trading for Terry McLaurin, giving him a huge contract, and sending away multiple future picks would be an incredible all-in move.

I'm not necessarily recommending that the Steelers entertain this idea. But their behavior this offseason makes me think they would consider the possibility.