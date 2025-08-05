Jayden Daniels is not too worried about the Washington Commanders-Terry McLaurin trade drama. Despite seeing his teammate openly request a trade, the second-year quarterback believes his star wideout will be on the field with him by Week 1.

Despite the situation's pessimistic outlook, Daniels said he “knows” that McLaurin will return to the team. The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year said his current focus is on himself, but he hopes that his No. 1 receiver is back in the locker room soon.

“I know one day 17 will be running out here — and hopefully soon,” Daniels told CBS Sports. “Can't control what he has going on with his business or the front office, stuff like that. I got to go out there and try to be the best version of myself each and every day. I just hope one day it all gets resolved and 17 is back out here catching passes.”

Despite the trade request, the Commanders insist that they will not shop McLaurin. Teams have reached out, but Washington continues to believe that the situation will eventually get resolved.

Daniels and McLaurin displayed immediate chemistry in the quarterback's first year with the team. The rookie led his star wideout to his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season and connected on 13 touchdowns, a career-high for McLaurin.

Article Continues Below

Commanders' receiver depth without Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) warms up before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Commanders acquired former All-Pro Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason, who will become their de facto top receiver if McLaurin departs. However, although Samuel is one of the most versatile receivers in the league, he has just one 1,000-yard season in his six-year career.

Regardless, Samuel is penciled in as a starter, but the rest of the lineup would be up in the air without McLaurin. The Commanders have tinkered with lineups between Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Michael Gallup, Jaylin Lane and K.J. Osborn. Of them, only Brown and McCaffrey return to the team from the 2024 season.

Brown, who impressed with 453 receiving yards in 11 games in 2024, figures to also have a starting spot locked down. The team has also been high on second-year wideout McCaffrey despite a listless rookie campaign. However, they have given similar praise to Gallup, a former Dallas Cowboys starter, and Lane, their 2025 fourth-round selection. Gallup, who returned to the league after briefly retiring, is the biggest wild card of the group.

More Commanders News
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) looks on from the field during final minute of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium.
Commanders rumors: Terry McLaurin wants ‘parts’ of DK Metcalf’s contractBen Strauss ·
Dan Quinn, Commanders
The biggest surprise from Commanders’ first unofficial depth chart of 2025 NFL seasonDouglas Fritz ·
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury stands on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium with rookie Josh Conerly in the background
Kliff Kingsbury is already loving Commanders’ 1st-round pickJosue Pavon ·
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium.
Commanders’ Jayden Daniels drops Terry McLaurin revelation amid contract, trade dramaPreston Byers ·
hall of fame Troy Aikman prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn & Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the background
Commanders’ Dan Quinn reveals Troy Aikman advice for Jayden DanielsJosue Pavon ·
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
NFL rumors: Why a Steelers-Commanders Terry McLaurin trade won’t happenJaren Kawada ·