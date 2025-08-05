Jayden Daniels is not too worried about the Washington Commanders-Terry McLaurin trade drama. Despite seeing his teammate openly request a trade, the second-year quarterback believes his star wideout will be on the field with him by Week 1.

Despite the situation's pessimistic outlook, Daniels said he “knows” that McLaurin will return to the team. The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year said his current focus is on himself, but he hopes that his No. 1 receiver is back in the locker room soon.

“I know one day 17 will be running out here — and hopefully soon,” Daniels told CBS Sports. “Can't control what he has going on with his business or the front office, stuff like that. I got to go out there and try to be the best version of myself each and every day. I just hope one day it all gets resolved and 17 is back out here catching passes.”

Despite the trade request, the Commanders insist that they will not shop McLaurin. Teams have reached out, but Washington continues to believe that the situation will eventually get resolved.

Daniels and McLaurin displayed immediate chemistry in the quarterback's first year with the team. The rookie led his star wideout to his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season and connected on 13 touchdowns, a career-high for McLaurin.

Commanders' receiver depth without Terry McLaurin

The Commanders acquired former All-Pro Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason, who will become their de facto top receiver if McLaurin departs. However, although Samuel is one of the most versatile receivers in the league, he has just one 1,000-yard season in his six-year career.

Regardless, Samuel is penciled in as a starter, but the rest of the lineup would be up in the air without McLaurin. The Commanders have tinkered with lineups between Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Michael Gallup, Jaylin Lane and K.J. Osborn. Of them, only Brown and McCaffrey return to the team from the 2024 season.

Brown, who impressed with 453 receiving yards in 11 games in 2024, figures to also have a starting spot locked down. The team has also been high on second-year wideout McCaffrey despite a listless rookie campaign. However, they have given similar praise to Gallup, a former Dallas Cowboys starter, and Lane, their 2025 fourth-round selection. Gallup, who returned to the league after briefly retiring, is the biggest wild card of the group.