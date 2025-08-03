The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most active teams in the 2025 NFL offseason, making it unsurprising that they reached out to inquire about a potential trade for Terry McLaurin. However, despite their recent market aggression, acquiring the disgruntled Washington Commanders star appears highly unlikely.

As much as the Steelers might salivate over a hypothetical DK Metcalf-Terry McLaurin duo, it is their recent trade for the former that prevents the pairing. As he continues seeking a long-term deal, McLaurin wants to be the clear-cut No. 1 wideout for whichever team he plays for in 2025, according to DK Pittsburgh Sports' Chris Halicke.

“In reaching out to the Commanders, the Steelers learned that McLaurin not only wants to be paid like a true No. 1 receiver, which is expected, he wants to be a true No. 1 receiver on whatever team he plays on in 2025 and beyond,” Halicke wrote. “With the Steelers having DK Metcalf signed to a five-year, $150 million contract, they've committed to him as their No. 1 receiver.”

Pittsburgh acquired Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in March. The 27-year-old was then also dealing with a contract dispute, allowing Steelers general manager Omar Khan to swoop in.

The Steelers and Commanders have been the two most active teams in the 2025 offseason trade market thus far. In addition to Metcalf, Pittsburgh also nabbed star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins in July. Likewise, Washington pulled off blockbuster deals for receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil over the summer.

Steelers continue to be aggressive in 2025 trade market

Amid their current transition from Russell Wilson to Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the Steelers have been hyper-aggressive in the offseason. Their recent acquisitions have not deterred Khan from slowing down at all, as evidenced by his interest in McLaurin.

The Steelers have also been open to dealing players, sending George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys one month after acquiring Metcalf. The move essentially confirmed that their offense will functionally be an entirely new team in 2025. Pittsburgh will begin the new year without its leading passer, rusher or receiver from the 2024 season.

With the preseason underway, the Steelers still have one month to make any further offseason moves. Their roster appears to be mostly set, but Khan is clearly keeping an eye out for all of his potential options.