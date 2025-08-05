All eyes are on the Washington Commanders right now after Terry McLaurin requested a trade amid his contract dispute with the franchise. However, despite the concerns, rumors suggest that the organization is feeling positive about McLaurin's situation.

There is some speculation that the Commanders, along with McLaurin's representation, feel optimistic that a deal will eventually come to fruition, said JP Finlay of NBC Sports in a discussion he had with The Athletic's Dianna Russini. From the sounds of it, both sides appear to want to reach a deal.

“Everyone feels good that this is going to get done, it's just when and how do they land there…Yes, he asked for a trade, but does anybody really think he wants to go somewhere else? No.”

Rumors suggest that Terry McLaurin is seeking a contract similar to the one DK Metcalf got from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Metcalf signed a four-year, $132 million extension with $60 million guaranteed after being traded to Pittsburgh. So, we'll see if that's something the Commanders give McLaurin.

The 29-year-old wide receiver experienced another fantastic season in the 2024-25 campaign with Jayden Daniels stepping in at quarterback. He was able to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the fifth time in his career while also recording a career high in touchdowns. Terry McLaurin ended last season with 82 receptions, 1,096 receiving yards, and 13 touchdown grabs.

Assuming he returns to Washington next season, we should expect those kinds of numbers from McLaurin once again. Even with Deebo Samuel likely receiving his fair share of targets as well. Overall, the Commanders are in a position to make some noise next season, as the front office managed to improve the roster around its young quarterback.

It's still early in August, but getting Terry McLaurin signed to a new contract is likely one of the top priorities right now for the club. Ideally, they'll have him signed soon; if not, then a potential trade could happen. The Commanders are set to take on the New York Giants in Week 1 in the season opener, with or without McLaurin.