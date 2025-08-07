Two familiar faces returned to Gillette Stadium this week — only this time, they were wearing burgundy and gold. Former Patriots Deatrich Wise Jr. and Jonathan Jones made their return to New England, not as fan favorites, but as members of the Washington Commanders for a joint practice and upcoming preseason showdown.

“Exciting, different, a lot of emotions,” Wise said after Wednesday’s practice, describing the surreal feeling of facing his former team. The defensive end spent seven seasons with the Patriots, while Jones, a key figure in New England’s secondary since 2016, won two Super Bowls and developed deep ties within the organization.

Wise called the visit a “mini reunion,” adding he was eager to reconnect with everyone from teammates and coaches to janitors and staff. Jones echoed that sentiment, calling the experience “bittersweet,” while also acknowledging the start of a new chapter in D.C.

But despite the nostalgia, both veterans made it clear they weren’t there for a friendly catch-up.

Commanders prepare to take on Patriots in preseason game

“I’m the villain now, so it’s a great feeling to come in here and make plays,” Jones said with a grin after breaking up a Patriots touchdown attempt in the end zone.

That competitive fire was on full display throughout practice. The Commanders' defense brought intensity, sparking multiple post-whistle scuffles with New England’s offense. In one instance, even Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel — a former linebacker — charged into the fray to help break things up. Wise joked that Vrabel “showed some tenacity” and still had some strength left in him, while Jones laughed, “We’ll have to check the tape” to see if Vrabel threw a punch.

At the center of this fiery culture shift in Washington is head coach Dan Quinn, who’s quickly earned respect from his new players.

“He’s an unbelievable human, unbelievable person. He just gets it,” Jones said. Wise called Quinn a “player’s coach,” adding that while he’s not soft or lenient, he knows how to motivate and lead with purpose.

That leadership is being met with veteran presence and professionalism from both Wise and Jones — two players Quinn sees as tone-setters. He praised Jones’ speed and highlighted Wise’s strength, which became even more noticeable once the pads came on.

For the former Patriots duo, this return to Foxborough was a blend of respect and rivalry. They carry an appreciation for where they came from, but their loyalty now lies in Washington — and they’re ready to compete like it. “At the end of the day, it’s football,” Wise said. “We’re here to get better — and win.”

