Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson had very good first impressions of rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.

Dotson said that he watched film of Forbes before the draft and was impressed, but that he didn't really know how good he was until he saw him play in person.

“I was like, ‘I think he's good, but I don't know,” Dotson said, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “But after seeing him on the field, I know how good he is now. I understand why he was drafted in the first round. I understand what all the hype is about.”

Emmanuel Forbes, a 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback out of Mississippi, was selected by the Commanders with the 16th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was a three-year starter and was named to the All-SEC First Team and a Consensus All-American in 2022. Forbes has impressed his teammates with his speed, athleticism, and feel for the ball. He has also shown a knack for making plays in the secondary as a ballhawk. He has a knack for being a ballhawk, allowing him to make plays at any given moment.

The Commanders are hoping that Forbes can help solidify their secondary, as the team ranked 27th in the NFL in pass defense last season. With Forbes and fellow Commanders rookie Jartavius Martin, as well as other young players like free safety Percy Butler and strong safety Kamren Curl, this team is looking to have a much-improved pass defense in 2023.

Emmanuel Forbes is going to be a good player. Like Jahan Dotson after seeing him play, Commanders fans will be excited to see what he does.