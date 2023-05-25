Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

How close are the Washington Commanders to returning to the NFL Playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season?

The Commanders ended with a record of 8-8-1 during the 2022 season, putting them in 4th place in the NFC East and ninth in the NFC.

Washington hired former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to serve as the team’s new OC and assistant head coach in February. Bieniemy helped coordinate a Chiefs’ offense that led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns.

“Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us, and I think he’s tremendous for the National Football League,” Reid told reporters the day after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, via ESPN Staff Writer John Keim. “I’m hoping he has an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing, where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy.”

The Commanders welcomed seven rookies into their ranks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They shored up the secondary with Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and Illinois safety Jartavius “Quan” Martin with their first two selections before adding depth to their offensive line with their 3rd and 4th-round picks.

Who will be a potential sleeper for the Commanders in their 2023 NFL Draft class? And how will they fit on a roster looking to make a jump into playoff contention with their new offensive coordinator?

Commanders Rookie Sleeper: Jartavius Martin

Washington’s defense can only benefit from the selection of two talented members in the secondary with their first two picks.

Jartavius Martin, a former 3-star recruit from Lehigh Acres, Fla., played in 55 games over five seasons for Illinois. He garnered 222 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 30 pass deflections, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, according to the team’s website. He played a crucial role in an Illinois defense that led the Big Ten with 12.8 points allowed per game and placed second in the conference with 273.5 yards allowed per outing.

Jartavius Martin can provide a solid boost to a Commanders’ defense that allowed a completion percentage of 59.9% and a total of 3,252 passing yards, good enough for 2nd and 4th place in the NFL, according to NFL.com. His versatility as a safety will make him a valuable backup behind safety Darrick Forrest, who placed second on the squad with 88 tackles and deflected passes with nine.

“What makes Quan special is his versatility,” Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry told Fox Illinois, via Fort Myers News-Press Regional sports editor Ed Reed. “I think obviously at the NFL level you can never ever have I have enough DBs, especially ones that can play, that can go from corner to nickel to safety, you know his position flexes. I’ve never had a player like that. I’ve never had a player literally go in a game go from corner to nickel to safety.

“And on top of being a tremendous young man. Great, great human. He’s been such a treat in a whirlwind to work with. You would all like them to turn out that way. I mean, that dude is, you talk about the standard of your program, that’s what you want in your program.”

Forrest will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025, according to Spotrac, giving Martin plenty of time to unlock his versatility on Washington’s defense before Forrest potentially hits free agency.