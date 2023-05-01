The Washington Commanders entered the 2023 NFL Draft with major needs on the offensive line and in the secondary. They also had questions about the quarterback. With Sam Howell currently slated to be the starter for the Burgundy and Gold, would the Commanders use a pick on a new QB?

Washington opted to not address the quarterback situation. Instead, they focused on the front seven and the defensive backs in this draft. Their first two picks were both in the secondary with Emmanuel Forbes and Jartavius “Quan” Martin the first two picks of the draft. In the third and fourth rounds, the Commanders addressed the offensive line with Braden Daniels and Ricky Stromberg. They closed out the draft with edge rushers K.J. Henry and Andre Jones plus running back Chris Rodriguez. Now the question is, were the Commanders’ draft-day losers, or did they hit it big?

Washington Commanders 2023 NFL Draft Grades

Round 1, Pick 16- CB Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)

Grade: B

The Commanders needed secondary help, and they addressed it. The Commanders addressing a need and not chasing something shiny automatically boosts this grade. Devon Witherspoon was the top corner for a lot of draft experts with many having Christian Gonzalez as number two. Forbes is more of a ball-hawking style cornerback than Gonzalez and Joey Porter Jr. Forbes returned six interceptions for touchdowns while securing 14 total interceptions in his career. He is small in stature but covers a lot of ground and is great for Rivera’s scheme. It may not be everyone’s favorite pick, but it was a solid one for Washington even if this was higher than Forbes was expected to go.

Round 2, Pick 47- S Jartavius “Quan” Martin (Illinois)

Grade: A-

In the offseason, the Commanders cut their starting safety in Bobby McCain. They had a huge hole to fill and a massive lack of depth to fill it with. In the first round, they added Forbes, giving depth. With the second-round pick, they added their potential starting safety in Quan Martin. If he is not starting at safety, he could be their nickel corner. Martin has the versatility to play both and do so at a high level. Martin was part of a quality defensive unit for Illinois last year and had 3 interceptions, 64 tackles, and 1 sack on the year. A player that can play multiple positions in the secondary is a great pick for a team who needed secondary depth. The Commanders may have gotten a 2023 draft steal in this pick.

Round 3, Pick 97- G/C Ricky Stromberg (Arkansas)

Grade: C

Ricky Stromberg is an interesting pick. He is extremely versatile and can play both guard spots and center. They re-signed Nick Gates in free agency, so if the Commanders are looking for a long-term solution at the center who can sit for a year and learn, they got one. Stromberg could be a quality center in the league at some point and just needs some coaching. If they are looking for a potential starting guard or generally offensive line depth, they missed. There were better prospects available for the depth piece. This may have been a reach, but if used correctly, it could be a solid pick.

Round 4, Pick 118- G/OT Braeden Daniels (Utah)

Grade: B

While Stromberg is slated more for the guard/center spot, Braeden Daniels is more of the guard/tackle type. In college, Daniels played both guard and tackle. While primarily used as a tackle at Utah, he rates out to be more of a guard in the NFL. Furthermore, Daniels played in some zone-blocking concepts, which is what Washington is looking for. He is probably a developmental player but has the tools and knowledge to grow into something better.

Round 5, Pick 137- DE K.J. Henry (Clemson)

Grade: A-

Washington was not happy with how the two guys from the 2021 draft, Shaka Toney and Will Bradley-King have developed, so they went looking for depth. They may need it quickly with rumors circulating about a trade regarding Chase Young. Regardless, Washington declined Young’s fifth-year option, and they will need a new pass rusher soon. Washington traded back into the fifth round to snag Henry, and while he did not put up huge numbers at Clemson, he was a quality player. Furthermore, Henry was a team captain and a good guy for the locker room, which is always good to have.

Round 6, Pick 193- RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Kentucky)

Grade: D

Rodriguez is an in-between tackle and hard power runner. In college, he showed he can not only push the pile but carry a defender on his back if need be. He consistently got yards after contact and could turn into a quality goal-line back. Why did the Commanders take him though? The Commanders are bringing back Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson. Both of them can work in short yardage, with Robinson being better there. They cut J.D. McKissic, who was a primary pass catcher. That is not a strength in the game of Rodriguez. Maybe the Commanders wanted to have a short-yard guy that was not Robinson? Still a confusing pick.

Round 7, Pick 233- DE Andre Jones Jr. (Louisiana)

Grade: C-

Similar to the reason the Commanders drafted K.J. Henry, they picked up Andre Jones Jr. in the seventh round. He was productive at Louisiana and had a pass rush grade of 81.2 according to PFF. Jones Jr. had 8.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in his final season at Louisiana. He also has a ton of experience, spending six seasons in Louisiana. Jones Jr. is not overly big or overly strong. He does not possess many innate skills but is a grinder. That would be great in drafting a 20-year-old, but Jones Jr. will be turning 25 in October, which hurts the grade on this pick.