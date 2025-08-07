Former Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley was evicted from his downtown apartment on Wednesday after months of legal disputes related to unpaid rent.

The eviction follows two lawsuits filed against Beasley for a total of $21,500 in unpaid rent at The Stott, a historic high-rise apartment building owned by Bedrock Detroit, the real estate arm of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert's business empire.

According to Robert Snell of The Detroit News, the eviction order was filed in the 36th District Court, two months after Beasley was initially sued for failing to pay rent. Beasley, 28, had been living in the upscale building when the landlord took legal action.

Beasley was sued twice this year by the landlord, with the second lawsuit involving a failure to pay $7,355 in rent. He did not respond to the lawsuit, leading to a default judgment filed on Wednesday. The case is now in the hands of 36th District Judge Andrea Bradley-Baskin, who is currently under investigation by the FBI for bribery and fraud.

Beasley, who became a free agent after the Pistons pulled a three-year, $42 million offer following an FBI gambling probe, has faced significant financial and personal challenges.

The legal issues follow a turbulent period in Beasley’s career, which saw him finish the 2024-25 season in a strong performance with the Pistons. Despite his recent eviction, Beasley remains focused on his future in the NBA.

In a recent Snapchat video, Beasley addressed the challenges he has faced. “I feel like people have turned their backs on me,” Beasley said.

“People were saying some crazy things in the media… people judging me. Have I made mistakes in my life? Yes. Am I proud of those mistakes? No. I’m human, but I know what I know… summer continues, and until something else is done, I just gotta stay positive, stay lowkey.”

Beasley added, “I'll tell you one thing, I got a chip on my shoulder. I'm ready to destroy anybody in front of me; I'm ready to prove again that I belong in this league.”

The Pistons signed Beasley to a one-year, $6 million deal for the 2024-25 season. He played a key role for Detroit, finishing second in Sixth Man of the Year voting, averaging 16.3 points on 41.6% shooting from beyond the arc.

Beasley was one of only three players to make at least 300 three-pointers during the season, joining Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry. His performance helped the Pistons secure their first playoff appearance since 2019, although they lost in the first round to the New York Knicks.

Beasley now faces an uncertain future with his legal battles and recent eviction overshadowing his basketball career. Despite these setbacks, he remains determined to prove his worth in the NBA.