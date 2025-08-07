A pair of Lone Star State universities immediately are courting a rising 2028 California quarterback. Texas Tech football has its eyes on Jaxson Carper out of St. Bonaventure High in Ventura. But same with SMU.

The 6-foot-2, 160-pound dual-threat exploded on the college football recruiting trail after 2024. He took over the starting reins at the annual Southern California powerhouse as a varsity freshman. Carper handled nine total starts — and led a runner-up run to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division 4 title game.

The Mustangs took notice and offered on May 14. With quarterbacks coach D'Eriq King offering.

But Texas Tech became the first university to offer him. Mack Leftwich awarded Carper his offer on Jan. 22. Carper updated where things stand with both schools in a one-on-one with ClutchPoints.

SMU sticking out already for 2028 QB?

Carper sits at five total offers. Opportunities from Toledo and Virginia Tech are at his disposal. Sacramento State is the lone Golden State opportunity at the moment.

But he's already speaking highly of his Texas opportunities. Starting first with the 2024 College Football Playoff team out of Dallas.

“I was excited when they offered,” Carper began.

SMU damaged defenses with dual-threat Kevin Jennings. Who combined for 28 touchdowns (23 passing) and 3,599 total yards. Carper sees his own similarities in Jennings.

“He's mobile. I try to play like him a little bit. But trying to be my own guy,” Carper said.

SMU is rising to popularity for recruits following consecutive 11-win seasons. The Mustangs nabbed four-star Aljour Miles away from Texas and Texas A&M on May 4. SMU even out-recruited Bill Belichick and North Carolina for Braylon Edwards on the same day.

Texas Tech assistant winning over Jaxson Carper

Texas Tech, however, hosted Carper on a summer trip.

“I went to a camp out there (in Lubbock) about a month ago. Went on an unofficial visit. It was nice. It was a big facility for sure and I love the coaches out there,” Carper said.

He adds how Leftwich “taught me a lot. Not even just physical and mental, but he taught me how you've got to be ready to take all the blame and go all out for your teammates.”

Texas Tech landed two five-stars in a span of a month: Top 2027 talent LaDamion Guyton on Thursday, plus 2026 blue chip tackle Felix Ojo on July 5.

Carper is tasting recruiting already. Former NFL cornerback Troy Hill will soon coach him too as the incoming Seraphs head coach. Carper says he and Hill have a great relationship including navigating through the recruiting realm. St. Bonaventure opens the season in La Canada, California at St. Francis on Aug. 22.