The status of UFC legend Conor McGregor and his next fight is still up in the air considering his most recent withdrawal from the anticipated bout against Michael Chandler. Occupied with a number of other businesses and side ventures, fans have no idea when they will see “The Notorious” step foot inside an octagon again. Ironically, he was recently seen doing his best Dana White impression at the latest Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships ceremonial weigh-in.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC) is hosting their upcoming Pay-Per-View card on DAZN, taking place from Marbella, Spain. The fight card features three title fights in the Middleweight, Welterweight, and Lightweight Divisions including a bout for vacant belt. The aforementioned bout will see Franco Tenaglia (3-0) of Argentina taking on Tony Soto (6-0) from the USA.

Conor McGregor was in attendance at the ceremonial weigh-ins leading up to the event, to which he had to break up a scuffle between the two heated fighters. In true McGregor fashion, he reveled in the moment and hoisted the vacant belt the only way he knows how.

The quick flurry started when Franco Tenaglia put his fist on Soto's chest, immediately sparking a reaction from the undefeated American. Standing in between fighters during their face-offs, Conor McGregor was quick to separate the talent and avoid any injuries. Make no mistake, however, as McGregor clearly loved the passion and knows a thing or two about selling a fight himself.

Does McGregor own BKFC?

Yes, partially. After attending a number of BKFC fights in-person and even making an appearance in the ring, McGregor was vocal about his love for the new promotion and heralded their efforts in putting events together. McGregor saw potential in the up-and-coming sport and announced earlier this year that McGregor Sports & Entertainment have become an owner of BKFC.

Whether or not McGregor becomes a constant staple within BKFC is still to be determined, but it's great to see the mogul trying new things and working as a promoter to amplify other fighters. It'll also be interesting to see how BKFC grows with the McGregor marketing machine behind it, so expect big things from this upcoming fight card and events later in the future.