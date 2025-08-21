The Los Angeles Clippers went through one of the most aggressive offseasons in recent memory. By acquiring Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, John Collins, Nicolas Batum, and Brook Lopez while keeping Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, the front office constructed a veteran-heavy roster with championship aspirations. On paper, this team looks like one of the most dangerous units in the Western Conference.

But when you flip over to NBA 2K26, the ratings don’t match the reality. For a roster this deep and talented, the numbers feel inconsistent, poorly calibrated, and in some cases downright disrespectful. Whether it’s stars being underrated or role players being inflated, 2K missed the mark on several Clippers this year.

Let’s break down where the game went wrong, focusing on five key players whose ratings are either overblown or far too low.

Kawhi Leonard: Underrated at 92 OVR

At first glance, 92 OVR for Kawhi Leonard doesn’t seem like an insult. He’s still rated as an elite wing, with strong marks in both shooting (86 3PT) and finishing (80 DUNK). But considering Kawhi’s reputation as one of the league’s most efficient scorers and his ability to completely take over both ends of the floor, a 92 feels low, especially when players with less impact are ranked in the same tier.

The issue is that 2K often punishes Kawhi for injuries in its yearly ratings. But when healthy, he’s still a top-10 player in the NBA. His playoff resume alone should cement him closer to 95-96 OVR, putting him in the company of true MVP-caliber stars. The Clippers’ title hopes still rest on his shoulders, and in real life, that makes him more valuable than the game gives him credit for.

James Harden: Overrated at 89 OVR

On the opposite end of the spectrum, James Harden’s 89 OVR feels like a case of 2K refusing to accept the reality of his decline. Harden’s playmaking remains excellent, and his 83 three-point rating is fair, but his finishing (75 DUNK) and overall athleticism are nowhere near what they once were.

In clutch situations, Harden has consistently fallen short over the past few years, and his defense remains a glaring liability. At this stage of his career, he should be hovering closer to 85-86 OVR, not sitting on the cusp of superstar status. While still valuable, Harden is no longer the game-breaking scorer that this rating suggests.

Bradley Beal: Underrated at 81 OVR

Of all the Clippers’ ratings, Bradley Beal’s 81 OVR might be the most egregious. This is a three-time All-Star, a player who once averaged over 30 points per game in consecutive seasons. To slot him barely above role players like Bogdan Bogdanovic (80) or Derrick Jones Jr. (79) is borderline insulting.

Beal’s numbers dipped in Phoenix due to a crowded offensive hierarchy with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, but that doesn’t erase his scoring pedigree. His 84 three-point rating and 84 dunk rating show his offensive balance, yet the overall score doesn’t reflect that versatility. He should reasonably be in the 86-87 OVR range, especially given how his presence unlocks so many options for Ty Lue’s offense.

Brook Lopez: Overrated at 81 OVR

Unlike Beal, Brook Lopez at 81 OVR feels inflated. Lopez has reinvented himself as a stretch-five and rim protector, but his limitations as a rebounder and lateral defender remain real. His 81 three-point rating is fine, but his dunk rating at 65 underlines just how little he contributes athletically outside of drop coverage defense.

Lopez is a strong complementary piece, but on a roster full of stars, he’s not the difference-maker that an 81 suggests. He should sit closer to 78-79 OVR, a solid veteran starter, but not someone ranked on par with All-Star caliber guards like Beal.

John Collins: Overrated at 82 OVR

Here’s another case where 2K overcompensated. John Collins at 82 OVR makes little sense given how inconsistent he has been in recent seasons. While his dunk rating at 90 and shooting rating at 85 are fair reflections of his skill set, his defensive lapses and rebounding inconsistency don’t support such a generous overall.

Collins is a classic “numbers guy” who doesn’t always translate to winning impact. He might get opportunities in LA’s offense with Harden and Paul setting him up, but to place him above proven veterans like Brook Lopez or even Beal is misguided. A fairer rating would be 79-80 OVR, putting him in the same ballpark as reliable role players instead of fringe stars.

Other role players misjudged

Outside of the big names, several role player ratings also feel shaky. Derrick Jones Jr. (79 OVR) is useful as a defender and dunker, but that rating seems inflated compared to his limited offensive skill set. Conversely, Nicolas Batum (74 OVR) feels low considering his defensive IQ and shooting still make him one of the smartest glue guys in the NBA.

Young players like Jordan Miller (73 OVR) and Trentyn Flowers (68 OVR) are tough to evaluate without NBA reps, but even then, some of the veterans on this list deserve higher respect than what 2K allotted.

The bigger problem with the 2K’s Clippers' ratings

What makes these inaccuracies stand out is that 2K seems unsure of how to balance reputation, health, and actual production. Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal are underrated because of injury narratives, while Harden, Collins, and Lopez benefit from past reputations more than current effectiveness.

The result is a lopsided roster that doesn’t reflect the true balance of power within the team. In reality, the Clippers’ success hinges on Kawhi’s two-way dominance, Beal’s scoring consistency, and whether Harden and Paul can share playmaking duties without falling apart defensively. 2K’s ratings don’t capture that nuance; they inflate certain veterans while lowballing others.

The Clippers are one of the most fascinating experiments in the NBA this season, blending star power with aging veterans in a way that could either win them the West or implode by April. What’s clear, however, is that NBA 2K26 completely missed the mark on their ratings.

Until the developers find a better way to weigh past production against current reality, fans of LA’s newest superteam will just have to live with a version of the Clippers that doesn’t fully match the real thing.