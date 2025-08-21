It is not a common occurrence for a player of Russell Westbrook’s calibre to be available as a free agent in the NBA. The 2017 NBA MVP is a nine-time All-Star and last played for the Denver Nuggets, putting up decent numbers despite starting just 36 times.

What is even more surprising is the fact that the Sacramento Kings appear to be the only team interested in bringing in Russ as a free agent.

“We are still waiting to see what other moves could come in Sacramento before the Kings try to bring Russell Westbrook. And that’s been the one home all along that we really have looked at for Russell Westbrook and that’s still the home that I have heard earlier this week is the most likely outcome for Russell Westbrook if he’s gonna be in the NBA at all,” NBA reporter Jake Fischer said during a live stream on Bleacher Report.

“Honestly, that’s really the only home we’ve heard for him.”

Similar remarks were recently made by ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel, who wrote that the Kings have been mentioned as the “top team” for Westbrook this offseason since the start of free agency. However, Siegel noted how Sacramento's roster crunch and pursuit of restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga directly impacts the organization's ability to potentially sign Westbrook.

Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game last season while playing 27.9 minutes per game. Once seen as a triple-double machine, Russ’ physical decline has made it difficult to produce the kind of numbers he once did, partly also due to his highly physical playing style.

However, the player has still shown the ability to regularly contribute especially as a depth player, and would have expected multiple teams to be interested. As things stand however, the Kings continue to be viewed as the most likely landing spot.

The Kings have been aggressive in reshaping their roster after missing the playoffs, trading away De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs and acquiring Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls. They also brought in Dennis Schröder via a sign-and-trade and moved Jonas Valančiūnas in exchange for Dario Šarić while adding Drew Eubanks in free agency.

Bringing in Westbrook would give them a ball handler to lead the bench while offering depth and leadership in the backcourt. Further he is set to be available on a team-friendly contract considering the lack of interest from the rest of the league.