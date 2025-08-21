Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered a disappointing update on Detroit defensive end Josh Paschal this week, saying his recovery could take longer than originally expected. The news adds more uncertainty to a Lions defense already dealing with injuries and roster battles just weeks before the regular season kicks off.

Paschal, a second-round pick in 2022, has shown flashes of potential but has struggled to stay on the field. Now sidelined with an undisclosed injury, Campbell projected his return sometime in September. That leaves Detroit with questions about its depth behind starters Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport.

The Lions have been snakebitten by injuries across the roster in recent seasons, and the defensive front has taken some of the hardest hits. Rookie Ahmed Hassanein recently suffered a pectoral injury that will keep him out for an extended stretch, further limiting options at defensive end. Al-Quadin Muhammad, Nate Lynn, Isaac Ukwu, and Mitchell Agude remain in the mix, but they bring limited NFL experience. Collectively, they have played only six games and logged 110 defensive snaps.

The Lions are hoping Josh Paschal will be healthy

The team’s unofficial depth chart for the upcoming preseason matchup against the Houston Texans still lists Paschal as a second-team option, a sign that Detroit plans to insert him back into the rotation once healthy. Until then, Campbell and his staff must rely on unproven players to step up during the final days of camp and the preseason finale at Ford Field.

Detroit’s pass rush was a weakness in 2024, especially after Hutchinson went down with a season-ending injury. With Hutchinson back, the Lions hope he can anchor a more consistent unit, but Paschal’s extended absence leaves the group thin. General manager Brad Holmes has kept the door open for a potential reunion with veteran Za’Darius Smith, though no deal has materialized.

For now, Campbell made it clear that the Lions will have to be patient with Paschal. Unfortunately, it is going to take a little longer than the Lions had hoped. That patience could determine whether the Lions’ defense avoids another slow start.