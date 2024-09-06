Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant did not mince words when asked about his least favorite NFL team during an appearance on Kay Adams' “Up and Adams Show” on Friday, September 6. Durant, a longtime fan of the Washington Commanders, made it clear which team he would relegate if given the choice: the Dallas Cowboys.

When Adams posed the question about which NFL team he would send down, Durant's response was swift and firm. “Cowboys, easy,” Durant said, without hesitation. “I just don’t like them.” He elaborated, adding, “The Cowboys are just the one team that I don’t like. I think it’s because a lot of people where I’m from in D.C. have become Cowboys fans. I just hate that they don’t stay loyal to the crib.”

Kevin Durant's disdain for the Cowboys seems rooted in the long-standing rivalry between Washington and Dallas. As a dedicated Commanders fan, Durant has watched the division rivalry unfold over the years and has been vocal about his support for Washington. For Durant, the frustration extends beyond the football field to what he perceives as disloyalty among fans from his hometown.

Durant's loyalty to Commanders fuels disdain for Cowboys and their D.C. fanbase

“I don’t hate any teams or any players,” Durant said, clarifying that his dislike for the Cowboys is specific to the team's fanbase. He expressed disappointment in Washington fans who have switched allegiances to Dallas, a common trend in the D.C. area, according to Durant.

For those who have jumped ship to cheer for the Cowboys, Durant had a simple message: they are not welcome back. “They’re going to have to stay on that side,” Durant said. “We’re not letting them back in.”

Durant's remarks highlight the intensity of the Washington-Dallas rivalry, which has been one of the NFL's most storied matchups for decades. As a passionate NFL fan, Durant’s opinion reflects the sentiments of many Commanders supporters who view the Cowboys as their chief adversary.

While Kevin Durant is focused on his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns, his love for football and loyalty to his hometown team remain strong, making his disdain for the Dallas Cowboys clear.