Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been settling in to Washington, DC. As training camp is underway, Daniels received a piece of advice about the area from a famous DC native and Commanders superfan.

In a Fanatics ad that dropped on Wednesday morning featuring celebrities and other super fans recording videos for some of the NFL's top rookies, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant had a message for Daniels.

“Congrats man, welcome to the team, welcome to DC,” Durant said. “Get you some mumbo sauce, put it on chicken, rice, everything, you good.”

Mumbo sauce is an iconic bright orange and red sweet and spicy sauce that is commonly served at takeout restaurants in the DC area. Mumbo sauce is a hyper-regional item, and most people outside of the DMV, like Daniels, have probably never tried it.

Durant, who was born in DC and grew up in nearby Prince George's County in Maryland, is a big Commanders fan. Durant frequently reacts to Commanders news on Twitter, has attended training camps, wears Commanders gear and even considered buying a minority stake in the team.

While Daniels continues to go through training camp and compete for the starting quarterback position, it's got to be a confidence boost knowing that he has one of the Commanders biggest and most famous fans in Durant on his side and rooting for him.

Other celebrities that also participated in the Fanatics vide include comedian Kevin Hart, actors Mark Wahlberg and Ashton Kutcher, DJ Khaled and Guy Fieri.

Jayden Daniels impressing in training camp

Daniels, the second overall pick in this year's draft, is having a great start to training camp. Even though he still technically hasn't been named the starter over veteran Marcus Mariota yet, Daniels is doing just fine. Whether he's showing off his accuracy, making the correct reads or using his legs to get out of trouble, the 23-year-old Daniels is looking like a franchise cornerstone.

The Commanders had a rough season last year, finishing with a 4-13 record, tied for second-worst in the league. However, things are looking up for Washington. Daniels has the potential to be a superstar. Austin Ekeler, who was signed to a two-year, $11.43 million deal this offseason, is one of the best running backs in the league. Signing veterans Bobby Wagner and Zach Ertz are clear win-now moves. It would be shocking if the Commanders don't show at least some improvement this season.