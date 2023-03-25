With their win over Princeton in the Sweet 16, the Creighton Bluejays have advanced to their first March Madness Elite Eight in program history. They will now face San Diego State for the right to head to the Final Four. It will be a tough task as San Diego State was incredibly impressive in their upset win over the top overall No. 1 seed in Alabama. But Creighton has a steadying presence at the helm in head coach Greg McDermott. McDermott has emerged as one of the top coaches in the country. He understands the fine line between celebrating March Madness wins and staying even-keeled as per Kyle Tucker of The Athletic.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott with a great line about getting his program to its first Elite Eight: "We're caught somewhere between celebration and preparation, and that's a slippery slope to walk sometimes." — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 25, 2023

This is Greg McDermott’s 13th season as head coach of the Creighton Bluejays. He’s gotten them into the NCAA Tournament eight out of those 13 seasons. The highest seed Creighton has had during his tenure was a No. 3 seed in 2014. They lost in the Sweet 16 that season in what was their first year in the Big East Conference after leaving the Missouri Valley Conference.

McDermott got his college coaching start at Division 2 North Dakota as an assistant. He spent five seasons as an assistant before getting his first head coaching job at another Division 2 school in Wayne State. He also has head coaching stints at North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Iowa State. He has amassed an overall record of 577-344. He was the Big East Coach of the Year in 2020. With McDermott at the helm, the Bluejays finished with a record of 24-12 this season.