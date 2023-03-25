Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Alabama Football head coach Nick Saban called out ESPN analyst Jay Bilas after using his advice for his March Madness bracket. His roast of the analyst was about as relatable as it gets, per College GameDay on Twitter.

Coach Saban had some words for @JayBilas after ruining his bracket 😂 pic.twitter.com/DqWEvXDVKU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) March 25, 2023

“Can someone tell Jay Bilas that I listened to his (March Madness) basketball picks and he completely messed up my whole bracket,” Saban said. “Completely. I picked every team that he said, Utah State’s really good. They got beat right off the bat… can you just pass that on?”

Bilas offered a hilarious response to Nick Saban as well.

“Why is he listening to that rat poison? That rat poison!” Bilas stated. “I cannot help Nick Saban if he’s going to listen to that rat poison.”

In all fairness, there have been no shortage of upsets during the NCAA Tournament. They call it March Madness for a reason, and even the experts are often left speechless when everything is said and done.

Nick Saban surely took notice of Alabama basketball’s upset loss at the hands of San Diego State. The Crimson Tide came into the tournament with lofty expectations, but anything can happen during this tournament.

However, listening to experts like Bilas and making a bracket is what makes March Madness exciting and fun to follow. Most sports fans participate, and even some non-sports fans often try their luck.

With the majority of brackets busted already, it will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious in March Madness. Meanwhile, Nick Saban can shift his focus back to football after Bilas “messed up” his bracket.