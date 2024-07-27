With the main event of SummerSlam more or less set, Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa have nothing more to do but set the stage for the show, ratcheting up the drama while hopefully selling a few more tickets to the somehow not-sold-out show at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Fortunately, WWE has the “American Nightmare” on the job, and while he isn't the most prolific WWE Champion in the promotion's history, at least not yet, few performers have the same level of innate storytelling ability as the current belt holder, so much so that the promotion has produced multiple documentaries about it.

Talking to fans in SmackDown from the WWE Japan tour, Rhodes laid down a challenge to Sikoa in order to truly send fans home happy in Cleveland.

“I'm here in Japan on our live event tour, doing what I said I was going to do: bringing the WWE Championship all across the globe. Just a little moment of solitude, reflection; doing that thing wrestlers shouldn't do: looking back on the Royal Rumble, nearly having the main event of WrestleMania ripped out of my hands, only for the people to take it back. I reflect on the greatest moment of my life, defeating Roman Reigns to do what I set out to do upon my return to the WWE: finish the story,” Cody Rhodes told fans on SmackDown.

“Surrounded by friends, family, fans, a conquering hero and, The Bloodline was no more… or so I thought. But this new doppelganger version of The Bloodline, a pack of wild cats with nothing to lose, running around and feasting on anything that stands in their way. Chaos reigns without a true lion leading the pack and because of that chaos, now I sit here alone. My friends, my partners, my allies, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, destroyed trying to fight by my side while I watched. I head into SummerSlam a man on an island, a man who has the deck stacked against me, a man who will have to fight with every ounce of pride and energy I have.

“But I also head into SummerSlam the champion and I know that I have to bring all of my fire and passion to this fight because I owe it to the people to defend this championship and not let it slip back into The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa is a dangerous man, he stepped up, declared himself the new ‘Tribal Chief;' he has proven that he is ready to take on that mantle of responsibility and do whatever it takes to do what he wants. I used to think Solo wasn't ready, but now I'm not so sure.

“I need to look into his eyes and see what kind of man he really is before we battle it out in the main event of SummerSlam. I challenge your to meet me in the ring next week, face to face, one one-on-one, so I can look into your eyes and see if you are indeed ready, because in this moment of solitude, I know that I am.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Rhodes is down for the fight and even willing to share a ring with Sikoa before they work their match at SummerSlam, but much like the “American Nightmare,” Sikoa too had a certain “Head of the Table” on his mind while discussing the forthcoming show.

Solo Sikoa lays out a warning for Cody Rhodes… and Roman Reigns

With The Bloodline securing their tag team title match with a Gauntlet win over the Street Profits, Pretty Deadly, and company, Sikoa took the final segment of SmackDown to accept Rhodes' challenge, only in the moment, the “American Nightmare” wasn't the only WWE Champion he had on his mind.

“Cody Rhodes, I will see you face-to-face next week. The same week my Tongans will bring the Tag Team Titles back to The Bloodline. The night before I bring back the Undisputed WWE Title to The Bloodline at your expense,” Solo Sikoa told WWE fans on SmackDown. “In one weekend, The Bloodline will handle family business and if Roman Reigns has a problem with that, you know where to find me; he can mad up like Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes and acknowledge me.”

Alright, both performers mentioned Reigns in their pre-recorded promos on SmackDown. That can't be a coincidence, right? If it isn't, well, fans should be very excited about the main event of SummerSlam, as the show might just end seeing the “Head of the Table” make his triumphant return roughly four months after his big loss in South Philadelphia.