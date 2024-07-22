When news broke that the Cleveland Cavaliers and star big man Evan Mobley to a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie-scale extension that could be worth nearly $270 million, it seemed like the obvious next step in Cleveland's offseason plans. Sure, Mobley might still have questions about his perimeter game, playmaking, and whether or not he's best suited as a power forward or center.

To some, this mammoth deal might seem like an even more significant overpayment for Mobley's services, considering the questions surrounding his offensive game. However, if it weren't for Mobley, the Cavs wouldn't be where they are today, and the notion of an overpayment seems shortsighted.

Granted, having Donovan Mitchell on the roster helps make life easier for Cleveland. But there's still only so much Mitchell can do on the court most nights, and that's where Mobley's actual value comes to light.

Why Evan Mobley is priceless to the Cavs

Cleveland was among the NBA's worst when the Cavs took Mobley with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. But, the moment Mobley took the floor for the Cavs, he was a spark on the defensive side of the ball, frustrating opponents with his multifaceted abilities.

That spark from Mobley eventually became a flame, leading Cleveland from 22 wins the year before to 44 wins in Mobley’s rookie season. If it weren’t for a late-season meltdown during the Play-In tournament, Mobley’s sudden impact would’ve gotten the Cavaliers to the playoffs even before the idea of Mitchell joining the team was even possible.

In his rookie year, Mobley set the standard for Cleveland to be a winning organization again. But when Mitchell arrived in Mobley’s sophomore season, the standard only became emboldened. With Mitchell and Mobley locked in, Cleveland’s future is set, and that standard is now the expectation for the team. Now, the Cavs can build towards becoming a legitimate title threat again because of Mobley's otherwordly two-way game and potential.

That’s why Cleveland signing Mobley to such a lucrative contract remains a no-brainer, only second in price behind Mitchell’s when both extensions kick in. It acknowledges that the Cavs wouldn’t be in the position they’re currently in without Mobley and that Mitchell needs Mobley’s star power alongside him. It also acknowledges that Cleveland believes in the mammoth potential Mobley still has to grow into, where he hopefully surpasses Mitchell one day, and the roles between both players reverse.

Sure, those questions about his offensive game still exist. However, those same questions should be answered more under new head coach Kenny Atkinson, an offensive development guru, and his vision for putting the finishing touches on Mobley’s game. Once those answers come to light, they will further finalize what moves the Cavs need to make to build around Mitchell and Mobley. But, more importantly, they will also show how much potential there still really is in Mobley despite a rock-solid foundation and body of work with Cleveland.

The team has locked in their star dynamic duo, believing that Mobley will soon lead Cleveland to more than just the postseason but toward championships. There’s still a bit to go until they reach that point, but the Cavs signing Mobley to an extension acknowledges that he can soon push them to new heights.