The 2024 offseason has been a massive one for Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell and adidas.

This summer, Mitchell and adidas Basketball celebrated the release of the guard's sixth signature shoe, the D.O.N. Issue #6. That was followed up by the Spida Elite Camp and the official signing of his three-year, $150 million contract extension with the Cavs.

Earlier this month, Donovan Mitchell and adidas held the inaugural Spida Elite Camp, a two-day camp where some of the best high school players in the country got to spend time on and off the court with Mitchell to learn what it means to be a pro athlete.

Donovan Mitchell spoke with ClutchPoints at the camp, where he discussed his sixth signature shoe, the D.O.N. Issue #6, his Spida Elite camp, and what the motto, ‘Trust Your Game,' means to him.

Tomer Azarly: First of all, Donovan, congratulations on the new shoe. You now need two hands to count the number of signature shoes you have. The D.O.N. Issue #6. Talk to me about what that means to you.

Donovan Mitchell: Thank you. Yeah man, it's a blessing. When I came into this league, I didn't think any of this was possible. So just to be able to be in this position, to have my own shoe, to have my own camp, see kids wearing my shoes, everybody wearing my shoes, it's a blessing. It's something that I won't ever take for granted, I'm fortunate for sure.

Growing up, everyone kind of imagines getting here, being a superstar with a shoe does. Did you ever think that, not only one, but six signature shoes were attainable?

Donovan Mitchell: I didn't think I was going to make the NBA, let alone get my own shoe, to be honest with you. So to tell me that I'm here, I never take that stuff for granted. I never do. Now the goal is to get six more. Now that I'm here, it's like how do I find a way to get six more and continue to build my legacy in this league?

When you have these shoe discussions in the design process, what are you looking at with your focus?

Donovan Mitchell: Honestly, it's just comfort. I don't really go too deep about the texturing and stuff like that. I'm more like, ‘alright, y'all show me this shoe, and I say yes or no.' You know what I'm saying? Let me make minor tweaks to it. That's kind of how my design process has been. And I feel like it's going pretty well. But like I said, this is definitely the best iteration of my shoe. And I'm excited to keep pushing it forward.

Trust your game. That's a big motto that you live by. Why? What does that mean to you?

Donovan Mitchell: I think the biggest thing, that's not even just in basketball, but in life. You know what I'm saying? I think, trusting in you. No one's going to believe in you more than you. So I think at the end of the day, continue to find ways, when you're going through things, when you're in your work, when you're missing five in a row, you're making ten in a row, trust in what got you to this point. Trust in yourself. The belief that you have in yourself. At the end of the day, that's really what's going to take you.

When did that trust and belief really start developing for you?

Donovan Mitchell: I would say when I got to the league my first, probably my second or third year in the league. It was like, okay, I belong here, so now I've got to believe in it. You know, I am this good, you know what I'm saying? On a daily basis, I'm working and I'm trusting. So when I'm in the game and trusting my habits, my routine. It's not luck. It's not a fluke. This is who I am.

You're Donovan Mitchell, NBA superstar. You don't have to spend your time here. So why is it important for you to host a camp like this for future, the next generation?

Donovan Mitchell: It's completely important. I think from my standpoint, to give guys a glimpse of what it takes to get to this level. We ran sprints today. I'm almost positive they've never done that at another camp, you know what I'm saying? So being able to be like, okay, we had a long ass day today, but like, there's more. That's my biggest thing. There's always more. Especially nowadays, these kids get a lot of attention early, you know what I'm saying? But what comes with that is a work ethic, a level that you need to continue to get to because somebody's always chasing you, to beat you, to be you. And that's really much the biggest thing.

This is a form of giving back, and I know you have a kids camp that you hosted in New York, I believe. Why is it important to host those, though?

Donovan Mitchell: I was that kid. I was that kid that wanted the attention. So for me to be able to give that back, that means the world. Like I said, I never saw myself as being that person. And now that I'm able to be the position to inspire others, I have no choice. It's my obligation, my duty, I feel like, as a celebrity, as an NBA athlete, as an NBA superstar, to be able to give back and inspire youth.

I feel like you came out of college as a high-level defender, and obviously you could score, but when did you realize you could be a dominant scorer?

Donovan Mitchell: I went back to my first year. Nah, my second year, when I started to realize, okay, like I said, trusting in my game. Like, this is what I do. These shots aren't going in by accident. You know what I'm saying? This is who I am. This is the work I'm putting in is paying off. It isn't like, ‘oh, shit just happened. Oh, man, we're here.' Just understand that this is me. I come in here, I work my butt off, I'm in the gym every day, and I'm reaping the benefits of what I will.

What is the way you started your college and NBA career kind of affect, or how did that shape you?

Donovan Mitchell: I feel like because I wasn't one of the top dogs, I came into it with an energy of, like, I kind of have to keep going. I'm not good enough. I'm never good enough. That's kind of the mentality I've always had. And even still, to this day, like, yeah, I'm one of the best players in the NBA, but I'm not good enough here. There's more. You know what I'm saying? Always having that. That really shaped me, and that's something I always keep with myself, because there's always more you can achieve. Even the best players, there are players, I mean look at Bron, they look at Jordan. There's more that they want from Bron. There's more, God rest his soul, they want it from Kobe. There's more that they want it from Jordan. Like, you know what I'm saying? So, why am I satisfied? What have I done? I've got to continue to build and get better.

Well, that was gonna be my follow-up. I looked up your career the other day. Eight years now. This is about to be your eighth year in the NBA next season. Like, what's the next step in your development career?

Donovan Mitchell: Win the championship. That's the next step. You know, I've made All-NBA, I've been an All-Star. You know, obviously getting MVP, getting some individual accolades [would be nice], but it doesn't go anywhere without a championship. And if you're on a championship-level team, all the other accolades will follow. So, finding a way to get to that next level, get to that championship level as a team, you go from there.

I feel like you guys play the Celtics probably the best when you were healthy. Does that give you any hope or promise that you guys are right there?

Donovan Mitchell: Yeah, yeah. I feel like we were right there. I mean, obviously, like I said, we weren't full, and you've got good credit where credit is due. They handled business, but I feel like we were right there. You know, and ultimately, like, just because I'm telling you, I feel like you're right there doesn't mean we are. We've got to continue to show that on a daily basis, and it starts, you know, with our habits, and continue to build and go from there.

Your new coach Kenny Atkinson is here. What does that mean to have him and some of the other guys like Evan, Isaiah, and Caris here?

Donovan Mitchell: Especially to see everybody here from Cleveland come out and show love and show support. Like, you know, it goes a long way, you know, something that I don't take for granted. I appreciate the support, because at the end of the day, like, you know, we went through so much. Especially, it's only been two years, we've been through a lot. And obviously, to see Kenny come in, leaving France to come all the way over here. It means the world. I'm definitely appreciative, for sure.

What's your best piece of advice for any young hoopers out there?

Donovan Mitchell: Trust in yourself. Don't let anything stop you, you know what I mean? At the end of the day, there's always another level you can get to, but trust that you want to be great. Trust in yourself and your ability that you got to where you got to because you worked hard. But there's more. There's always gonna be more. and There's always gonna be something in front of you that's trying to stop you and it's up to you to figure out how to navigate that and become even better. And when you get there, trust that you are that good and then do it again. There's always gonna be something whether it's in basketball or it’s in life.