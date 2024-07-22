The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a lot to sort out this offseason. That hasn't been borne out with additions to their roster, however. They haven't made any such moves outside of drafting Jaylon Tyson with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Cleveland also hired a new coach in Kenny Atkinson and re-signed two players to hefty extensions. The biggest and best of those moves the Cavs made during the 2024 NBA free agency period was agreeing to a three-year extension with Donovan Mitchell.

Giving the keys to Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is arguably one of the 15 best players in the NBA. He routinely rises in the playoffs, which was once again the case in 2024. Mitchell averaged 29.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in 10 playoff games this year with a 54% effective field goal percentage. That is elite production.

Last season, Mitchell helped the Cavaliers win their first playoff series without LeBron James on their roster since 1993. They paid a lot to get him when they made the deal to acquire him from the Utah Jazz in 2022 for that reason, but there is no doubt he exponentially boosts the playoff equity of whatever team he is on.

But with all they gave up, which included Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and control of Cleveland's first-round picks from 2025 until 2029, Cleveland had to keep Mitchell long-term. The Louisville product was about to enter the final year of his contract had he and the Cavs not moved towards an agreement on a new deal.

That extension with the Cavs happened earlier during the 2024 NBA free agency period. He and the Cavs agreed on a three-year $150.3 million deal that includes a player option for the 2027-28 season. Mitchell is under contract with Cleveland for at least three more seasons.

There's still work to be done for the Cavs

Cleveland would've loved for Mitchell to sign a five-year deal, but there's a reason why he took the three-year extension. Mitchell will reach 10 years of NBA service by the time his player option comes around. He can re-sign for a larger percentage of Cleveland's salary cap (35%) by then, which will continue to increase once the NBA signs their new TV deal.

Mitchell signing a three-year deal has more to do with that than him trying to carve an exit strategy out of Cleveland. Those trade rumors will settle in the interim and would've been fully quelled had he signed a longer extension. But, it made more sense for Mitchell to re-up for three years than five financially. It also gives Cleveland more incentive to continue to find ways to improve their team and roster.

Tweaks around the edges could internally foster improvement before making wholesale changes. They may be right in that assessment. Cleveland had a +10.7 net rating in the 2022-23 season when all four of Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley were on the floor together, according to Cleaning the Glass. However, that number dipped mightily to +2.7. Injuries really decimated their chemistry and continuity together.

Good luck on the health front along with the change to Atkinson as head coach should see the Cavs improve next season. If they do, they will likely win a lot of games. If Cleveland wins a lot of games, then Mitchell will be happy and stay happy. They have to get better, but everything starts with him. It's why re-signing Mitchell was the best move the Cavs have made during the 2024 NBA free agency period.