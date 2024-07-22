Former Cleveland Cavaliers veteran point guard Ricky Rubio‘s basketball journey is about to come full circle. Rubio will be signing with Joventut Badalona, the Spanish professional basketball club based in Badalona, Catalonia, Spain, where his professional basketball career began, per Eurohoops. Rubio started his professional career with Joventut in 2005 and spent his first four years with Badalona before moving on to higher-level clubs.

The path to this point in his basketball journey has been arduous for Rubio. Right before the Cavs began last season, Rubio announced he was stepping away from basketball to prioritize his mental well-being. This decision led to Rubio missing the FIBA World Cup with the Spanish National Team, which Germany won. But, this decision had more lasting effects than some had hoped, with the Cavs eventually buying out Rubio's contract and, subsequently, the star guard retiring from the NBA for good.

What brought Ricky Rubio back to basketball?

But when Rubio eventually returned to basketball, signing with FC Barcelona, he shared how difficult the challenges were for him mentally and emotionally regarding his love of the game.

“I developed a chronic stress, something similar to an anxiety disorder,” Rubio said. “The only way to come back was to understand why I got to this point. I developed mechanisms that had led me to play at a high level but which were not sustainable. There is another way. Rome is reached by many paths.”

The floor general also emphasized how his identity as a player clashed with who he is as a person, giving him intense imposter syndrome.

“The player ate the person. I didn't know who I was. It was a difficult moment for me. I had fear. You are able to handle your fears and play down them. Life is full of greys. But I have saved myself, and now I am at ease. I am proud of myself and give basketball a new chance,” Rubio added.

Rubio was a spark plug for Cleveland when healthy, giving the Cavs a consistent backup behind Darius Garland. He played a key part in the team's transition from a hopeless rebuild to a hopeful contender. Unfortunately, injuries took their toll on Rubio and his game, and he became a liability for Cleveland against the New York Knicks during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Those same injuries also took a toll on Rubio mentally, which eventually led to his decision to retire from the NBA and remain overseas in his home country of Spain. But with Rubio finding his way back to the court, giving basketball another chance, it seems he's rediscovered his love for the game. Everything will come full circle as he continues his journey with the club where his professional career began.