There’s no better time for Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez than now.

Benavidez defended his interim WBC super middleweight title on Saturday night after he battered former IBF champion Caleb Plant over 12 rounds.

With scorecards of 117-111, 116-112 and 115-113 in his favor, Benavidez earned the unanimous decision victory as he settled his beef with Plant in the process.

The American was quick to set his sights on undisputed champion Canelo next, having been calling for a fight with the Mexican superstar for a while now.

“I just want to tell everyone that I have a lot of respect for Canelo Alvarez but he has to give me that shot now,” Benavidez said post-fight (via Boxing Scene). “That’s what everyone wants to see. Let’s make it happen.

“Now the fans are calling for this fight, the legends are calling for this fight, so let’s make it happen.”

It’s certainly the fight to make and a very intriguing one given Benavidez’s attributes and style. Unfortunately, it looks like he will have to wait a while for it.

Alvarez is currently set to fight John Ryder in Mexico during Cinco de Mayo weekend on May 6. While a Canelo vs. Benavidez fight could then take place in September later this year, it’s not guaranteed either.

Although nothing is confirmed, it’s believed Alvarez is targeting a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, who notably outclassed him last year to inflict just his second professional defeat.

All in all, it means David Benavidez more than likely won’t get his wish for the time being. One thing is for sure though — his showing against Plant has definitely made more people want to watch the matchup with Alvarez.