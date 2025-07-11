While his brother, WWE star Logan Paul, is one of the company's top stars, social media star and boxer Jake Paul may not be welcomed back since he is “banned” from the company.

During Logan's vlog, released on July 9, 2025, Jake revealed why he believes he's “banned” from WWE when asked if he would ever tag team with Logan. The reason for his potential ban comes down to his relationship with UFC president Dana White.

“I'm actually banned from the WWE,” he revealed.

Logan then denied this, which Jake vehemently stood by. “You upset some of the people involved in the company because you've made an enemy out of Dana White,” Logan explained, referencing his diss track about the UFC president. “Dana is now part of TKO Group [Holdings], 'cause TKO Group now owns UFC and WWE, and the TKO Group is, I think, an offshoot of WME, a Hollywood agency.”

Even still, Logan believes Jake's beef with White is “nothing we can't fix.” If they do team, Logan is convinced nobody could beat them. “Nothing a frog splash can't fix,” Jake quipped.

Is Jake Paul really banned from WWE?

It does not sound like Jake is actually banned from WWE. If anything, he sounds uncomfortable sharing time with White, who had previously had a feud with.

If someone like CM Punk can come back to WWE, so can Jake Paul. He previously made a one-off appearance at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE.

During Logan Paul's match against Roman Reigns, the Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa) interfered. This prompted Jake to come out, and he attacked the Usos. He was then separated from Sikoa, who was getting ready for an altercation.

He has not been seen in WWE since then. Meanwhile, his brother is a former United States Champion, holding the belt for 273 days, successfully defending it against the likes of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

His title reign ended at SummerSlam in August 2024. Paul lost it to LA Knight, who had been feuding with him for months. He has failed to recapture championship gold since then.

Paul most recently teamed with WWE Champion John Cena at Money in the Bank. They teamed up to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a tag team match. Despite Paul's best efforts, the heel team lost, thanks to a returning R-Truth.