On a humid July night at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Shakur Stevenson delivered a performance that may finally put to rest the notion that he’s “just a defensive wizard.” In front of a raucous New York crowd, Stevenson retained his status as the undisputed WBC lightweight champion, defeating the previously unbeaten William Zepeda by unanimous decision with scores of 118-110, 118-110, and 119-109. But it wasn’t just the margin of victory that had fans buzzing, it was the manner in which Stevenson earned it.

SHAKUR STEVENSON BEATS WILLIAM ZEPEDA BY UNANIMOUS DECISION 🔥 Stevenson retains his WBC lightweight title 👏 #StevensonZepeda pic.twitter.com/8WnjMa6Nv4 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Zepeda’s Relentless Pressure

From the opening bell, William Zepeda made his intentions clear. The Mexican southpaw, known for his high punch output and relentless forward movement, pressed Stevenson into exchanges that forced the champion to fight in closer quarters than he’s accustomed to. Zepeda’s game plan was simple: cut off the ring, keep Stevenson on the ropes, and make it a phone booth brawl.

This power jab from Zepeda on Shakur 😳 #StevensonZepeda pic.twitter.com/1NsDNvLp8s — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Round after round, Zepeda surged forward, unleashing combinations and trying to overwhelm Stevenson with volume. The challenger’s efforts made this one of the most action-packed fights of Stevenson’s career. For perhaps the first time on this stage, Stevenson was drawn into trading heavy shots, giving fans the kind of drama that critics long claimed his style lacked.

Stevenson Rolls, Counters, and Shines

Yet, it was in these very exchanges that Stevenson’s brilliance shone brightest. Time and again, he rolled with Zepeda’s punches, slipping just enough to take the sting off the shots while remaining in position to counter with sharp, heavy blows of his own. Stevenson’s defensive mastery was on full display, but so was his willingness to stand his ground and respond with authority.

Shakur Stevenson Defeats

William Zepeda in an exciting fight. Shakur showed he can fight in a Phone booth and take a shot. He dominated and showed out 118-110 X2

119-109 #StevensonZepeda

pic.twitter.com/GUTCOrjKlW — 112 Fighting Sports (@112FIGHTNSPORTS) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rather than simply evading, Stevenson met Zepeda’s aggression with calculated violence. He landed crisp left hands and thudding body shots, making Zepeda pay for every inch he gained. The champion’s ability to absorb pressure, keep his composure, and land the cleaner, more effective punches was the story of the night.

The judges’ tallies, 118-110, 118-110, and 119-109, all in favor of Stevenson, reflect his control and ring generalship. But the numbers alone don’t capture the intensity of the contest. Zepeda’s pressure ensured that Stevenson had to fight every minute of every round, and while he may not have won many frames on the cards, he won over fans with his heart and tenacity.

For Stevenson, the victory was more than just another notch on his undefeated record. It was a statement to the boxing world that he can be every bit as entertaining as he is effective when the right opponent brings the fight to him.

For years, Stevenson’s detractors have pointed to his defensive style as a reason for lackluster entertainment value. Tonight, that narrative was shattered. Zepeda forced Stevenson out of his comfort zone, and the Newark native responded with a performance that was as gritty as it was technical.

Shakur Stevenson standing in there fighting tonight🥊#shakurzepeda pic.twitter.com/7OsoQhixwm — GEE (@geebelushi) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stevenson’s defense neutralized Zepeda’s power, but his offense punished Zepeda’s aggression.

Fans witnessed Stevenson’s ability to adapt and thrive under pressure, trading in the pocket and landing the more telling blows.

The fight delivered sustained action, with Stevenson proving he can be both elusive and exciting.

This was not a fight won by running or pot-shotting from the outside; it was a battle fought in the trenches, and Stevenson emerged not only victorious, but more respected than ever.

Shakur Stevenson’s unanimous decision win over William Zepeda was more than a title defense, it was a coming-out party for a fighter too often labeled as “boring.” Zepeda’s relentless attack brought out the dog in Stevenson, and the champion responded with a performance that was equal parts artistry and aggression.

The lightweight division has its undisputed king, and his name is Shakur Stevenson. Now, the only fight left to make is the one the whole world wants: Stevenson vs. Davis, for all the marbles and for boxing immortality.

With the boxing world still buzzing, Stevenson’s performance has silenced doubters and ignited new excitement in the lightweight division. His ability to adapt and shine under fire has elevated his legacy.