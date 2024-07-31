PFL Playoffs: Denis Goltsov vs. Tim Johnson continues on the main card with the main event between Denis Goltsov and Tim Johnson in their heavyweight semifinal matchup. Goltsov kicked off the 2024 PFL season with back-to-back finishes earning him the No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament meanwhile, Johnson made the most of his one fight with the PFL scoring a first-round finish to secure his spot in the playoffs. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Goltsov-Johnson prediction and pick.

Denis Goltsov (34-8) has been dominant in recent years rattling seven wins in his last eight games while winning back-to-back fights in this year’s tournament both via finish. Goltsov will be looking to make yet another PFL Championship with hopes of winning it for the first time when he takes on longtime Bellator heavyweight contender Tim Johnson on Friday night.

Tim Johnson (18-9) did not fight in week 1 of the PFL regular season but he sure did make up for his absence when he got the first-round finish over Danil Marques to secure his spot in the PFL Playoffs. Johnson will look to make the PFL Championship in his first season when he takes on longtime PFL veteran Denis Goltsov this Friday night in Nashville.

Here are the PFL Playoffs Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Denis Goltsov-Tim Johnson Odds

Denis Goltsov: -400

Tim Johnson: +300

Over 1.5 rounds: -155

Under 1.5 rounds: +125

Why Denis Goltsov Will Win

Denis Goltsov is primed to defeat Tim Johnson in their PFL 7 heavyweight playoff matchup, solidifying his position as the top contender in the division.

Goltsov enters this fight as the No. 1 seed, riding a two-fight winning streak with both victories coming by knockout. His dominant performance against Thiago Santos in June, where he secured a first-round knockout, showcases his lethal striking power and grappling control. This recent form demonstrates Goltsov’s ability to finish fights decisively, a crucial factor in the high-stakes playoff environment.

At 6-foot-5 with a 78-inch reach, Goltsov holds a significant height advantage over Johnson. This physical edge, combined with his superior leg reach, will allow him to control distance and potentially frustrate Johnson’s offensive attempts.

Goltsov’s experience as last year’s heavyweight runner-up provides him with valuable playoff experience and a burning desire for redemption. This motivation, coupled with his relentless and dangerous fighting style, makes him a formidable opponent.

Denis Goltsov’s recent form, physical advantages, playoff experience, and versatile skill set position him as the clear favorite to overcome Tim Johnson and advance to the PFL heavyweight championship.

Why Tim Johnson Will Win

Tim Johnson is poised to pull off a major upset against Denis Goltsov in their PFL playoff heavyweight clash this week.

Johnson’s experience against top-tier competition cannot be overlooked. His time in the UFC and Bellator has prepared him for high-pressure situations like this playoff bout. This veteran savvy could prove crucial in navigating the intense atmosphere of the PFL playoffs.

Johnson’s recent form is also noteworthy. He enters this fight on a three-fight winning streak, including a first-round TKO victory in his PFL debut against Danilo Marques. This momentum and confidence boost could be a game-changer against Goltsov.

While Goltsov is known for his strong starts, Johnson’s durability and grinding style could frustrate the Russian as the fight progresses. If Johnson can weather the early storm and push the pace in later rounds, he could exploit Goltsov’s potential cardio issues, which were evident in his fight against Vassell.

Johnson’s knockout power remains a constant threat. With 10 career KOs, he possesses the ability to end the fight at any moment, even as the underdog. Tim Johnson’s experience, recent momentum, grinding style, and knockout power make him a dangerous opponent capable of derailing Goltsov’s championship aspirations in this PFL playoff bout.

Final Denis Goltsov-Tim Johnson Prediction & Pick

This should be a banger to close out the first week of the PFL Playoffs between these two heavyweight hitters. Goltsov is finally looking to get over the hump and win his first $1 Million prize meanwhile, Johnson will be looking to make his first PFL Championship appearance with a win on Friday night. It’s hard to see things going right for Johnson in this matchup as Goltsov has him covered everywhere. Ultimately, Goltsov will do as he pleases in this matchup but he will eventually land something flush on Johnson early putting him away and securing his spot in the PFL Championship for the second time in a row.

Final Denis Goltsov-Tim Johnson Prediction & Pick: Denis Goltsov (-400), Under 1.5 Rounds (+125)