PFL Playoffs: Denis Goltsov vs. Tim Johnson continues on the prelims with the featured bout in the heavyweight division between Tyrell Fortune and Sergey Bilostenniy. Fortune is coming off his first win inside the PFL SmartCage with a unanimous decision victory in his last fight meanwhile, Bilostenniy was also victorious in his PFL debut with wins in 7 out of his last 8 fights. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Fortune-Bilostenniy prediction and pick.

Tyrell Fortune (14-2) showed out in his PFL debut when he dominated Marcelo Golm to a unanimous decision victory. While Fortune didn’t make the PFL playoffs he will have a showcase bout on this card against a familiar foe Sergey Bilostenniy where their last fight ended in Fortune getting the DQ win after Bilostenniy’s repeated shots to the back of the head of Fortune. Now, Fortune will look to keep his winning ways going when he steps inside the PFL SmartCage this Friday night.

Sergey Belostenniy (12-3) had a back-and-forth war with Blagoy Ivanov in his last fight which resulted in him getting the unanimous decision victory in his PFL debut. Even though he didn’t make the PFL playoffs he will get a shot to showcase his abilities and avenge his loss to Tyrell Fortune this Friday night in Nashville.

Here are the PFL Playoffs Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Tyrell Fortune-Sergey Bilostenniy Odds

Tyrell Fortune: +140

Sergey Bilostenniy: -160

Over 1.5 rounds: -115

Under 1.5 rounds: -115

Why Tyrell Fortune Will Win

Tyrell Fortune is poised to secure a victory over Sergey Bilostenniy in their upcoming match at the PFL playoffs.

Fortune’s wrestling background provides him with a significant advantage. A former NCAA Division I wrestler, he possesses the grappling skills necessary to dictate the pace of the fight. This will likely allow him to take Bilostenniy down and control the action on the ground, where he can utilize his ground-and-pound effectively.

Fortune has demonstrated impressive striking power throughout his career, with a high knockout rate. His ability to land heavy punches can put Bilostenniy on the defensive, forcing him to react rather than execute his game plan. Fortune’s striking accuracy and ability to mix up his attacks will be crucial in keeping Bilostenniy guessing.

Additionally, Fortune’s experience in high-stakes environments, including previous appearances in Bellator, equips him with the mental fortitude needed for this critical matchup. He understands the pressure of playoff fights, which can often lead to mistakes from less experienced fighters.

Tyrell Fortune’s wrestling prowess, striking ability, and experience make him a formidable opponent for Sergey Bilostenniy, positioning him well for a victory in the PFL playoffs.

Why Sergey Bilostenniy Will Win

Sergey Bilostenniy is well-positioned to defeat Tyrell Fortune in their showcase bout at the upcoming PFL playoffs bout.

Bilostenniy’s striking prowess is a significant advantage. With a record of 12-3, he has demonstrated formidable knockout power, securing numerous victories via strikes. His ability to deliver powerful and precise punches can disrupt Fortune’s game plan and potentially lead to an early stoppage. Bilostenniy’s striking versatility, including his use of kicks and elbows, adds another layer of complexity for Fortune to handle.

Bilostenniy’s experience against high-caliber opponents equips him with the necessary skills to adapt and overcome in the cage. His previous encounters, including a notable rematch with Fortune from their 2021 Bellator fight, provide valuable insights into Fortune’s tactics and weaknesses. This familiarity can be leveraged to exploit any gaps in Fortune’s defense.

Additionally, Bilostenniy’s conditioning and endurance are crucial assets. Known for maintaining a high pace throughout his fights, he can outlast Fortune in later rounds, where fatigue might set in. His ability to sustain pressure and capitalize on any openings will be pivotal.

Sergey Bilostenniy’s striking capabilities, experience, and conditioning make him a formidable opponent, positioning him well to secure a victory over Tyrell Fortune at the PFL playoffs

Final Tyrell Fortune-Sergey Bilostenniy Prediction & Pick

This is a great fight before we get to the main card of this PFL Playoffs fight card. This fight should be reminiscent of their first encounter where Sergey Bilostenniy will be the one getting the better of the exchanges on the feet and as Tyrell Fortune can’t compete there he will attempt to take the fight to the mat where Bilostenniy will still have him covered there as well. Ultimately, the striking of Bilostenniy will give Fortune trouble early on and if Fortune doesn’t get this fight to the mat expect Bilostenniy to get the finish midway through this fight making it three wins in a row.

Final Tyrell Fortune-Sergey Bilostenniy Prediction & Pick: Sergey Bilostenniy (-160), Under 1.5 Rounds (-115)