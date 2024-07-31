The Olympics are in full force right now, and sports fans everywhere have been taking in the action since things got going over the weekend. All eyes are on the USA basketball team on Wednesday as they are taking on South Sudan. USA won their first game, and they are hoping to improve to 2-0 as they are currently up big. Every player got time on the court in the first half of the game for the USA, except for Joel Embiid. Needless to say, the memes are pouring in on social media.

Steve Kerr played everyone in the first half… except for Joel Embiid.

ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly is taking in the action, and from the looks of it, it doesn't seem like Embiid is going into the game.

After the first game that team USA played, the memes were focused on Jayson Tatum. Now, they have shifted over to Embiid.

It doesn't matter how successful team USA basketball is in the Olympics, the memes seem to always find their way to one person.