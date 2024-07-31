Things appear to be going along smoothly for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears so far at the team's training camp. Williams of course was drafted number one overall by the Bears this past April into immense expectations, and while the real test will come when the season starts, it seems that the former Heisman trophy winner is already making a positive impression on his new Chicago teammates.

One person who knows a thing or two about great quarterback player is Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis, who played with Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers from 2018-2022 and has since been a member of Chicago.

Lewis recently broke down the similarities he sees between Rodgers and Williams.

“This guy wants to be great. You can tell if he doesn't do something 100 percent correct, he's correcting himself,” said Lewis, via ImBearingDown on X, formerly Twitter (via All Facts on Brakes on YouTube). “He can make every throw, a little Aaron Rodgers-esque. He’s just different, man. I'm looking forward to him going out there and competing and showing everybody what he's been working on, because even within his first week he’s doing things that you don’t see from a young guy, and the sky is the limit for him. Asks all of the right questions, he's a leader naturally, he doesn't walk around acting like he knows it all. I'm impressed so far.”

What is the Bears' ceiling this year?

The drafting of Caleb Williams quickly answered the question of what the Bears would choose to do about their quarterback situation given that they already had Justin Fields in the fray, who had shown some promising signs despite not having put it all together.

However, since committing to drafting Williams number one overall and trading Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bears have shown a willingness to try to go “all in,” or at least, as much as possible for a team that missed the playoffs the previous year.

Chicago used their other first round pick to draft wide receiver and former Williams Pac-12 rival Rome Odunze out of Washington to bolster their receiver room, and continued that effort by acquiring former Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen as well.

These moves are usually not done by a team with a rookie quarterback and show that the Bears have a lot of faith in Williams' ability to perform up to the immense expectations that have been placed upon him.