Alexandre Pantoja will have his first title defense at UFC 296, but what is the Flyweight Champion's net worth in 2023?

Alexandre Pantoja is a mixed martial artist and is currently the Flyweight Champion in the UFC. He will have his first title defense at UFC 296. As a champion in the most prestigious company for his sport, Pantoja has obviously had a successful career, but how has he fared when it comes to his wealth? Alexandre Pantoja's net worth is $500,000-$1 million in 2023, and in this article, we are going to look at his career and how he came to be worth up to a million dollars.

Alexandre Pantoja's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $500,000-$1 million

According to sites including essentiallysports.com and firstsportz.com, Alexandre Pantoja is worth somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million in 2023. We couldn't find any information on whether Pantoja has any endorsement deals, so it assumed that the majority of his wealth has come from his time in the octagon. Pantoja's salary is believed to be around $40,000-$80,000 a year.

Those figures might not drop your jaw, but Pantoja only recently became champion, and he is sure to be paid more in the coming years. Additionally, his net worth is pretty impressive considering his humble beginnings. Pantoja is originally from Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. His father abandoned his family when Pantoja was a child.

Pantoja has been active in MMA since 2007, and he first got a chance to prove himself in front of UFC eyes when he was the number one seed at The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions. Pantoja impressed throughout the tournament as a member of Team Cejudo. His most impressive win came over Brandon Moreno. However, he lost to Hiromasa Ougikubo in the semifinals. Regardless, Pantoja's versatile and aggressive style earned him a contract with the UFC.

Alexandre Pantoja's UFC career

On Jan. 28, 2017, Pantoja made his debut with the UFC. He won a split decision over Eric Shelton. He submitted Neil Seery in his next fight at UFC Fight Night 113.

Pantoja suffered his first loss in the UFC against Dustin Ortiz at UFC 220. Pantoja bounced back against Brandon Moreno at UFC Fight Night 129. He had not only previously beaten Moreno in The Ultimate Fighter, but Moreno would become a future two-time Flyweight Champion.

The fight against Moreno would be the first win of a three-fight win streak that included victories over Yuta Sasaki and Wilson Reis. Pantoja then lost two of his next three fights. Both losses came via unanimous decision. This included losses to Deiveson Figueiredo and Askar Askarov, with a knockout victory over Matt Schnell in between those two fights.

After his loss to Askarov, Pantoja finally broke out. He won three straight fights over Manel Kape, Brandon Royval, and Alex Perez before he was afforded a shot at the title.

Pantoja took advantage, and he became the Flyweight Champion after beating Brandon Moreno at UFC 290. It was Pantoja's third victory over the two-time champion, proving he has Moreno's number. The fight is considered an all-time classic.

Now, Pantoja will have his first title defense on Dec. 16. He will take on Brandon Royval at UFC 296 in the co-main event with the flyweight belt on the line. Pantoja is currently ranked 10th in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

UFC 296 will be a massive fight for Pantoja. He already has a win against Royval under his belt, and securing a title defense would catapult Pantoja's net worth and career. Win or loss, though, he is still expected to receive a nice purse from the fight. Regardless, were you surprised by what Alexandre Pantoja's net worth is in 2023?