PFL Playoffs: Denis Goltsov vs. Tim Johnson continues on the main card with the co-main event between Dakota Ditcheva and Jena Bishop in their women’s flyweight semifinal matchup. Ditcheva is still undefeated winning all 12 of her professional bouts meanwhile, Bishop took the first loss of her professional career in her most recent bout. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Ditcheva-Bishop prediction and pick.

Dakota Ditcheva (12-0) has been the rising star of the PFL since she won the PFL Europe tournament and now she’s been wreaking havoc in the inaugural year of the PFL’s Women’s Flyweight Tournament. She has seen the second round only once in his last seven victories with back-to-back first-round finishes to clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and a spot in the semifinals. Now, Ditcheva gets to take on submission ace Jena Bishop to punch her ticket to the PFL Championship.

Jena Bishop (7-1) kicked off her PFL career with a first-round armbar submission of Chelsea Hackett. Unfortunately, she wasn’t as fortunate in her second bout in the PFL where she dropped a competitive split decision to Taila Santos. As she sits with the No. 4 seed in the PFL Playoffs, Bishop will be looking to score the monumental upset this Friday night when she takes on Dakota Ditcheva in Nashville.

Here are the PFL Playoffs Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Dakota Ditcheva-Jena Bishop Odds

Dakota Ditcheva: -500

Jena Bishop: +375

Over 2.5 rounds: +150

Under 2.5 rounds: -180

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Dakota Ditcheva Will Win

Dakota Ditcheva is primed to continue her impressive run and defeat Jena Bishop in their PFL Playoffs women’s flyweight semifinal bout this week. The undefeated Ditcheva has been nothing short of spectacular in her PFL career.

Ditcheva’s perfect 12-0 record, including a 7-0 streak in the PFL, demonstrates her dominance and ability to consistently perform at the highest level. Her flawless run through the regular season has established her as the most impressive fighter in the promotion, regardless of gender.

Ditcheva’s striking prowess is a significant advantage. Known for her dangerous striking skills, she has the power to end fights quickly and decisively. This offensive capability will put immense pressure on Bishop from the opening bell.

The momentum and confidence Ditcheva carries into this fight cannot be understated. Her recent performances have created a palpable “hype train” that she’s determined to keep rolling. This mental edge, combined with her technical skills, makes her a formidable opponent.

Additionally, Ditcheva’s youth and potential for continued improvement give her an edge over the more experienced Bishop. At this stage in her career, Ditcheva is rapidly evolving as a fighter, making her a difficult puzzle for opponents to solve. Dakota Ditcheva’s undefeated record, striking prowess, momentum, and potential for growth position her as the favorite to overcome Jena Bishop and advance in the PFL Playoffs.

Why Jena Bishop Will Win

Jena Bishop is poised to upset the undefeated Dakota Ditcheva in their PFL playoff matchup, despite being the underdog. Bishop’s path to victory lies in her world-class grappling skills and experience against top-tier competition.

As a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with multiple world championships, Bishop possesses a significant advantage on the ground. Her submission prowess, demonstrated by four submissions in her seven professional wins, could prove decisive against Ditcheva’s striking-heavy approach.

Bishop’s recent performance against former UFC title challenger Taila Santos, despite a narrow loss, showcased her ability to compete at the highest level. This experience against elite opposition will be crucial in handling the pressure of the playoffs.

While Ditcheva’s striking is formidable, Bishop’s grappling could neutralize this threat. By closing the distance and initiating clinches, Bishop can disrupt Ditcheva’s rhythm and potentially secure takedowns.

Jena Bishop’s world-class grappling, experience against top competition, and ability to perform as an underdog make her a serious threat to end Ditcheva’s unbeaten streak and advance in the PFL playoffs.

Final Dakota Ditcheva-Jena Bishop Prediction & Pick

This should be an exciting matchup between two very good flyweight competitors. This will be the toughest test to date for Dakota Ditcheva meanwhile, Bishop will be eager to avenge her only loss of her professional career on Friday night. Ditcheva is just too powerful and too quick on the feet for Bishop, while Bishop isn’t a bad striker by any means she’s just not on Ditcheva’s level in those regards. Ultimately, Bishop is going to look to close the distance, get inside the clinch, and drag this fight to the mat but that will be easier said than done as Ditcheva will be able to keep this fight on the feet at her preferred range where she picks Bishop and takes the win on the judge’s scorecards.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Dakota Ditcheva-Jena Bishop Prediction & Pick: Dakota Ditcheva (-500), Under 2.5 Rounds (-180)