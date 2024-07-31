PFL Playoffs: Oleg Popov vs. Linton Vassell continues on the main card with a fight between Oleg Popov and Linton Vassell in their heavyweight semifinal matchup. Popov has now won 16 fights in a row while winning both of his fights with the PFL meanwhile, Vassell took a loss in his PFL debut but bounced back in his next fight. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Popov-Vassell prediction and pick.

Oleg Popov (18-1) has been on an absolute tear winning each of his last 16 fights with three of those wins coming during his time in Bellator and PFL. He has back-to-back wins in this year’s PFL tournament which has him just one fight away from the heavyweight title fight. Popov will take on longtime Bellator veteran Linton Vassell this Friday to secure his spot in the PFL finals.

Linton Vassell’s (25-9) PFL debut didn’t go quite as planned as got finished by longtime PFL veteran Denis Goltsov via third-round TKO. After defeating Valentin Moldavsky for a second time in his most recent fight it had him as the odd man out of the playoffs but after an injury sustained to Moldavsky, Vassell will be stepping in looking to make the most of his opportunity. He will be taking on Oleg Popov in the PFL Playoffs as he looks to make his first PFL Championship.

Here are the PFL Playoffs Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Oleg Popov-Linton Vassell Odds

Oleg Popov: -260

Linton Vassell: +220

Over 2.5 rounds: -155

Under 2.5 rounds: +125

Why Oleg Popov Will Win

Oleg Popov is poised to secure a victory over Linton Vassell in their upcoming PFL playoff bout.

Popov’s impressive 18-1 record and recent form make him a formidable opponent. As the No. 2-seeded heavyweight in the playoffs, he has demonstrated his ability to dominate in the PFL format. His perfect 2-0 record in the regular season, including a notable stoppage victory against Steve Mowry, showcases his ability to perform under pressure.

Popov’s striking prowess is a major advantage. His ability to starch his opponents, as evidenced by his recent performances, suggests he possesses the power to end the fight at any moment. This knockout threat will keep Vassell on the defensive and potentially force him into making mistakes.

Popov’s youth and relative lack of wear and tear compared to the veteran Vassell could play a crucial role. At this stage in their careers, Popov’s fresher legs and potentially superior cardio could be the deciding factor, especially if the fight goes into later rounds.

Popov’s momentum and confidence coming into this fight cannot be underestimated. His recent success in the PFL has likely bolstered his self-belief, which can be a powerful asset in high-stakes playoff situations. Oleg Popov’s impressive record, striking power, physical advantages, and recent momentum position him as the favorite to overcome Linton Vassell and advance in the PFL playoffs.

Why Linton Vassell Will Win

Linton Vassell is poised to upset Oleg Popov in their PFL playoff heavyweight clash, despite being the underdog. The veteran Englishman’s experience and well-rounded skill set give him a strong chance of victory.

Vassell’s extensive MMA career, with 34 professional fights, provides him with a significant edge in big-fight experience. This wealth of knowledge will be crucial in navigating the high-pressure playoff environment. At 41, Vassell has shown no signs of slowing down, boasting an impressive 4-1 record in his last five outings.

The “Big Swarm” possesses a significant height and reach advantage over Popov, standing at 6’4″ with an 80.5″ reach compared to Popov’s 6’1″ frame. This physical edge will allow Vassell to control distance and potentially frustrate Popov’s offensive attempts.

Vassell’s grappling prowess could be the key to victory. As a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, he has the skills to neutralize Popov’s striking and potentially secure a submission. His ability to mix striking with takedowns will keep Popov guessing and potentially open up opportunities for fight-ending sequences.

While Popov enters as the favorite, Vassell’s experience, physical advantages, and well-rounded skill set make him a dangerous opponent capable of pulling off the upset and advancing in the PFL heavyweight tournament.

Final Oleg Popov-Linton Vassell Prediction & Pick

This should be a great scrap between these two heavy-hitting heavyweight contenders. Popov has been looking like the real deal ever since he stepped foot inside the PFL SmartCage meanwhile, Vassell got back on track with a big split-decision victory against Moldavsky putting him in the thick of things in this playoff race. Ultimately, while Vassell will have a size and length advantage over Popov, the pressure of Popov will wear out Vassell and potentially put him away late as Vassell fades as the fight progresses.

Final Oleg Popov-Linton Vassell Prediction & Pick: Oleg Popov (-260), Under 2.5 Rounds (+125)