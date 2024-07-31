The New York Yankees landed one of the biggest names at the MLB trade deadline in Jazz Chisholm Jr. Outside of that, a report connected them to pitcher Jack Flaherty, they added a few relievers, and that is it. The fan base was enraged, believing that the team needed more to win the World Series. Cashman spoke for the first time since the deadline with Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News and responded to the critics.

“This is probably the most optimal trade deadline in history to be a seller,” he said. He also added this when asked if prices were higher at this year's deadline; “Seems like it was pretty astronomical this particular run, more than usual.”

The specific needs that the Yankees had certainly make this somewhat true. Miami Marlins lefty closer Tanner Scott would have been the perfect fit for New York. He was dealt in a blockbuster deal that saw the San Diego Padres give up three top-10 prospects. Elsewhere, the prices were not debilitating.

The Yankees have trudged through injuries and poor performances in the starting rotation this season. Luis Gil and Carlos Rodón appear to be coming out of their swoons. But, Gerrit Cole was scratched from another start and Clarke Schmidt's return is unknown right now. The Baltimore Orioles grabbed two starters and only gave up one top-5 prospect to do it. The additions were important but more could have been done.

Yankees getting top performances from acquisitions

While the pickups may not have been enough, the new Yankees have gotten off to a great start. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has only played in four games and already has four home runs and eight RBI. Combine his offensive numbers with a solid third base and you have exactly what the Yankees needed out of Chisholm.

In the bullpen, the Yankees added Mark Leiter Jr. and Enyel De Los Santos. Leiter has appeared in both games since his Yankee career began and has been solid in relief. He has pitched two innings and only allowed one run, getting out of a bases-loaded jam in Wednesday's game. De Los Santos has not appeared yet.

While the starting rotation is a need, the Yankees desperately needed these performances out of Chisholm and Leiter. The bullpen has struggled to close out games, including Tuesday's win over the Phillies. The prices were very high at the deadline for the upper echelons of relief pitching so if the Yankees can get great performances out of their two acquisitions, it will be a great deadline.

This also has the opportunity to be a disastrous deadline for the Yankees. With just a few months left to convince Juan Soto to stay, they need to make the best effort to win the World Series possible. Trusting this rotation and not adding one more infielder to the mix can prove costly come the offseason.

Brian Cashman is partially correct when he says that prices were astronomical at the MLB trade deadline. There were opportunities for the Yankees to address areas of need without spending the high prices and not doing that could cost them down the line.