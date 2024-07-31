PFL Playoffs: Denis Goltsov vs. Tim Johnson kicks off the main card with a bout in the between Taila Santos and Liz Carmouche in their women’s flyweight semifinal matchup. Santos is coming off back-to-back wins to start her PFL career meanwhile, Carmouche has now won 9 in a row while winning both of her fights in the PFL SmartCage. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Santos-Carmouche prediction and pick.

Taila Santos (21-3) claim to fame is having a closely contested matchup against Valentina Shevchenko only to drop her next fight against Erin Blanchfield and not get resigned with the promotion. She has since signed on to fight in the PFL Flyweight Tournament and is now 2-0 with the promotion and will be looking to face her stiffest competition to date in the promotion when she takes on Bellator’s Flyweight Champion.

Liz Carmouche (22-7) has been a dominant force ever since she left the UFC winning all 9 of her fights since her leaving and becoming the reigning and defending Bellator Flyweight Champion. Carmouche looks to become the first-ever PFL Flyweight Champion and $1 Million richer when she takes on Taila Santos in this PFL Playoffs fight in Nashville on Friday night.

Here are the PFL Playoffs Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Taila Santos-Liz Carmouche Odds

Taila Santos: -225

Liz Carmouche: +190

Over 2.5 rounds: -325

Under 2.5 rounds: +250

Why Taila Santos Will Win

Taila Santos is primed to emerge victorious against Liz Carmouche in their highly anticipated PFL playoffs matchup this week.

Santos’ striking prowess gives her a significant edge. With her precise and powerful striking, she can keep Carmouche at bay and potentially land fight-altering blows. Santos’ ability to mix up her attacks and maintain distance will be crucial in neutralizing Carmouche’s grappling attempts.

Santos’ youth and athleticism could play a pivotal role. At 31 years old, she’s entering her physical prime, while Carmouche, at 39, may be facing the inevitable decline that comes with age in this sport. This difference could manifest in Santos’ superior speed and endurance as the fight progresses.

Additionally, Santos’ recent experience against top-tier competition, including a closely contested bout with Valentina Shevchenko, has sharpened her skills and mental fortitude. This high-level experience will be invaluable in a high-stakes playoff scenario.

Santos’ perfect 2-0 record in the PFL regular season demonstrates her ability to adapt to the promotion’s format and perform under pressure. This momentum, combined with her technical skills and physical advantages, positions Santos as the favorite to overcome the veteran Carmouche and advance in the PFL playoffs.

Why Liz Carmouche Will Win

Liz Carmouche is poised to secure a victory over Taila Santos in their upcoming PFL playoffs matchup.

Carmouche’s extensive experience at the highest level of MMA is a major advantage. With a record of 22-7 and having faced top-tier competition throughout her career, Carmouche has developed a well-rounded skill set that can adapt to any situation in the cage.

Carmouche’s wrestling prowess could be the deciding factor. Her ability to control opponents on the ground and dictate the pace of the fight will be crucial against Santos. Carmouche’s aggressive wrestling style can neutralize Santos’ striking and potentially lead to dominant positions or submission opportunities.

Additionally, Carmouche’s recent form is impressive, boasting a 9-0 record in her last nine fights. This momentum, coupled with her championship experience as the Bellator flyweight titleholder, gives her a mental edge in high-pressure situations.

Carmouche’s resilience and cardio are well-known. Her ability to push the pace and maintain intensity throughout the fight could wear down Santos, especially if the bout goes into later rounds. Liz Carmouche’s experience, wrestling skills, recent form, and endurance make her a formidable opponent, positioning her as the favorite to overcome Taila Santos and advance in the PFL playoffs.

Final Taila Santos-Liz Carmouche Prediction & Pick

This fight could have easily been for the inaugural PFL Women’s Flyweight Championship but we get it one round sooner in the first semifinal matchup. Both Santos and Carmouche are as well-rounded as one could possibly be with the ability to land the knockout on the feet or land the takedown and get the submission there. Ultimately, while Santos will have the speed and power advantage on the feet, Carmouche’s toughness and grappling will be the key here as things get a bit dicey on the feet Carmouche gets on the inside to takedown Santos and lets her black belt do the work as she controls Santos with ground and pound throughout the fight to get the nod on the judge’s scorecards.

Final Taila Santos-Liz Carmouche Prediction & Pick: Liz Carmouche (+190), Under 2.5 Rounds (-325)