The football world has been speculating about a potential Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams reunion for the entire summer. That speculation intensified when Rodgers said he “couldn't wait” to play with Adams again, assumingly on the New York Jets this time.

However, Rodgers clarified what he meant on Wednesday, via SNY's Connor Hughes.

“I think I was talking about golf” — Aaron Rodgers jokes when asked his comments about playing with Davante Adams again #Jets,” Hughes reported.

Rodgers was on a golf course when he made the statement, so his story is feasible, albeit unlikely. It's understandable why players and fans alike would fantasize about Adams going to New York, as he would create an embarrassment of riches on offense with Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Mike Williams.