Destiny 2 Gets Witcher's Wolf Armor

Destiny 2 teams up with The Witcher for new Wolf Armor and themed items in the upcoming Season of the Wish.

In a recent development that has caught the gaming community by surprise, Bungie, the developer behind the popular online multiplayer game Destiny 2, has announced an unprecedented collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED, the creators of the critically acclaimed The Witcher series. This partnership is set to bring a unique twist to Destiny 2 with the introduction of Witcher's Wolf Armor and other themed items, aligning with the game's upcoming Season of the Wish, starting on November 28.

The collaboration heralds a new era for Destiny 2 players, affectionately known as Guardians, offering them an immersive experience that bridges the gap between the two distinct gaming universes. The Witcher’s influence will be evident through a comprehensive range of in-game cosmetics, inspired by the series' protagonist, Geralt of Rivia. Guardians can expect to adorn their characters with themed armor ornaments, alongside other items including a Ghost shell, a ship, a Sparrow, a unique emote, and a special finisher – all echoing the aesthetic and spirit of The Witcher 3.

Greetings, White Wolf. Inspired by Geralt of Rivia, arriving with Season of the Wish on November 28. pic.twitter.com/TC3vLbW9s6 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) November 21, 2023

To mark this occasion, Bungie has also announced its largest sale of the year, commencing on November 24 at the Bungie Store. This sale is particularly significant as it will see the return of limited quantities of previously retired Bungie Rewards. An added incentive for participants is the offer of the Darkstar emblem, which will be included for free with every purchase during this period. The sale, however, is time-bound, wrapping up on December 1 at 8:59 PM PT.

In terms of logistics, customers in the 48 contiguous US states, as well as those in the EU and UK, can avail of a flat-rate shipping fee of $7 for all orders placed during the sale. Moreover, the introduction of the Wishing Well emblem, available with purchases made on or after November 24, adds another layer of engagement for the fans eagerly awaiting the new season.

For those looking to expand their Destiny 2 experience, enticing discounts are available on various platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam until November 28. These discounts, reaching up to 67% on content packs such as Lightfall, present a golden opportunity for players to augment their gaming experience.

However, the excitement surrounding this collaboration comes at a challenging time for Bungie. The company recently faced the difficult decision to lay off 100 employees and has been grappling with revenue projections falling short by 45%. Additionally, the delay of the much-anticipated The Final Shape expansion by three months has caused a stir in the Destiny 2 community. This backdrop of uncertainty has led to a mix of skepticism and concern among players regarding the future direction of the game.

The Season of the Wish, featuring the Witness as a formidable adversary, gains an extra layer of intrigue with the inclusion of the CD PROJEKT RED collaboration. This crossover, while visually striking and innovative, unfolds during a period of transition and challenge for Destiny 2. The response of the dedicated player base to this unique blend of the Destiny and Witcher universes will be crucial in determining the impact of this collaboration on the game's trajectory.

The introduction of Witcher's Wolf Armor into Destiny 2 marks a bold and creative move by Bungie, promising to infuse the game with fresh energy and excitement. As Guardians gear up to delve into the Season of the Wish, the collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED stands as a testament to Bungie's commitment to enhancing the gaming experience, despite the hurdles the company currently faces. The upcoming season is poised to be a pivotal moment for Destiny 2, potentially reshaping its destiny and reaffirming its place in the hearts of its passionate community.