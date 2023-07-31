The New Jersey Devils are coming off of the team's best regular season finish in history. After four straight seasons without playoff hockey, the Devils broke through in 2022-23. They finished second in the Metropolitan Division and made it past the New York Rangers in the first round.

However, things fell apart in the second round. New Jersey had no real answer for the Carolina Hurricanes. And as a result, their playoff run ended early as Carolina advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Devils entered NHL Free Agency looking to take the next step. New Jersey wants to win a Stanley Cup sooner rather than later and operated with that goal in mind this summer.

The NHL offseason is coming to a close in a few weeks. So let's take a look at the Devils roster. We'll go over who they added, who they lost, and what the biggest roster concern for the New Jersey Devils is ahead of the new season.

Devils departure

The Devils lost a number of players this offseason. First, Miles Wood, and Jesper Boqvist found new homes in NHL Free Agency. Wood signed a six-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche. Meanwhile, Boqvist joined the Boston Bruins on a one-year deal. New Jersey lost just one more player through free agency. Defenseman Ryan Graves left the team, signing a six-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

On the trade front, New Jersey lost forward Yegor Sharangovich, goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, and defenseman Damon Severson. Sharangovich went to the Calgary Flames, Blackwood joined the San Jose Sharks, and Severson moved to the Columbus Blue Jackets through a sign-and-trade.

One other name to note is veteran forward Tomas Tatar. He has not officially departed the Devils. However, Tatar remains a free agent after spending the last two seasons in New Jersey.

Devils addition

The Devils weren't as active in NHL Free Agency as other teams. Perhaps the team's biggest signings, beyond bringing back Nathan Bastian and Michael McLeod, were depth signings. Veteran forward Tomas Nosek and Chris Tierney joined New Jersey on one-year contracts.

The team's biggest acquisitions came through trade. New Jersey acquired Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames in the trade that sent Sharangovich to Alberta. Toffoli spent the last season and a half with the Flames following a trade from the Montreal Canadiens.

On July 1, the Devils added a bit of depth along their blueline. They acquired veteran defenseman Colin Miller in a trade with the Dallas Stars. Miller, 30, spent just one season in Dallas after a three-year stint with the Buffalo Sabres.

Biggest roster concern

The biggest roster concern for the New Jersey Devils is depth along their defense and in goal. Miller is an interesting addition to the defense, but more is needed. Many expect Luke Hughes to make an impact at the NHL level. However, he is a rookie, and having more veteran insurance is certainly beneficial.

The goaltending situation is a bit more interesting. Vitek Vanacek had a good first season in New Jersey. Behind him, however, the team has question marks. Especially with Blackwood no longer with the Devils.

Akira Schmid is the likely backup puck-stopper for Lindy Ruff's team. He only has 24 games of regular-season experience, though. Though he showed promise in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there's no guarantee he performs that well this upcoming season. Erik Kallgren joined on a two-way deal, but more depth is certainly desired.