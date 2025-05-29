The Florida Panthers eliminated the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. The three-time defending Eastern Conference champions lined up at center ice in Raleigh, North Carolina as the players participated in the traditional handshake line. Panthers coach Paul Maurice did not partake, though, and he was caught having a rather intense conversation with Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour on Wednesday.

Maurice was inevitably asked about this incident after the game. He brought up his previous belief that the handshake line should be for the players only. And he revealed that he asked Brind'Amour not to shake the hands of his players during the conversation caught by cameras.

“I appreciate the risk that he took. He's concerned that somebody here is going to be upset that he didn't shake our players' hands. I asked him not to. And he understood it. So that's what happened,” the Panthers head coach said, via TSN.

Panthers' Paul Maurice talks handshake tradition

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice watches the play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at Scotiabank Arena.
© Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
Related Florida Panthers News
Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates against Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in game two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center.
Bonkers Matthew Tkachuk stat proves he’s Panthers’ good luck charmTristin McKinstry ·
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice (lright) looks on during the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center.
Panthers, Hurricanes coaches exchange words after Game 5Tristin McKinstry ·
Florida Panthers pose with the Prince of Wales Trophy as they advance to the finals after wining against the Carolina Hurricanes in game five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center.
Did the Panthers touch Prince of Wales Trophy after ECF win vs. Hurricanes?Miguel La Torre ·
Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) checks Florida Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen (27) during the first period in game five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center.
Panthers’ Eetu Luostarinen exits Game 5 with concerning injuryTroy Finnegan ·
Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) and defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) celebrate forward Anton Lundell (15) goal on an assist from forward Brad Marchand (63) during the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center.
Panthers advance to 3rd straight Stanley Cup FinalTristin McKinstry ·
Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) is congratulated after he scored a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of game five of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena.
Panthers get huge Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola Game 5 updatesColin Gallant ·

Maurice went on record in early May with his belief that coaches should not participate in the handshake line. He mentioned that this tradition should be reserved for the players only. After all, they are the ones who battled for an entire series, leaving everything on the ice.

“There's something for me visually with the camera on of just the men who played, blocked shots, fought for each other. It's the end of one season and excitement for the other. The last thing that a player on the Carolina Hurricanes deserves is 50 more guys in suits who have no idea who they are. That's not a negative. It's really something beautiful about just the camera on those men who played shaking hands, and we should respect that,” the Panthers head coach explained, via TSN.

Maurice said he did not remember where the tradition changed. He remarked about a coach back in the day wanting to shake the hand of Edmonton Oilers great Wayne Gretzky. As for a legitimate shift in tradition, he had no answers.

Still, the veteran bench boss wants this tradition to return to a players-only activity. He is enacting the change he wants to see. It's an intriguing sight, and it will be something to watch once the Stanley Cup Final is decided sometime in June.