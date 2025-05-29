The Florida Panthers eliminated the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. The three-time defending Eastern Conference champions lined up at center ice in Raleigh, North Carolina as the players participated in the traditional handshake line. Panthers coach Paul Maurice did not partake, though, and he was caught having a rather intense conversation with Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour on Wednesday.

Paul Maurice and Rod Brind'Amour share some words at the end of Game 5

Maurice was inevitably asked about this incident after the game. He brought up his previous belief that the handshake line should be for the players only. And he revealed that he asked Brind'Amour not to shake the hands of his players during the conversation caught by cameras.

“I appreciate the risk that he took. He's concerned that somebody here is going to be upset that he didn't shake our players' hands. I asked him not to. And he understood it. So that's what happened,” the Panthers head coach said, via TSN.

Panthers' Paul Maurice talks handshake tradition

Maurice went on record in early May with his belief that coaches should not participate in the handshake line. He mentioned that this tradition should be reserved for the players only. After all, they are the ones who battled for an entire series, leaving everything on the ice.

“There's something for me visually with the camera on of just the men who played, blocked shots, fought for each other. It's the end of one season and excitement for the other. The last thing that a player on the Carolina Hurricanes deserves is 50 more guys in suits who have no idea who they are. That's not a negative. It's really something beautiful about just the camera on those men who played shaking hands, and we should respect that,” the Panthers head coach explained, via TSN.

Maurice said he did not remember where the tradition changed. He remarked about a coach back in the day wanting to shake the hand of Edmonton Oilers great Wayne Gretzky. As for a legitimate shift in tradition, he had no answers.

Still, the veteran bench boss wants this tradition to return to a players-only activity. He is enacting the change he wants to see. It's an intriguing sight, and it will be something to watch once the Stanley Cup Final is decided sometime in June.