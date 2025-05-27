For the seventh straight year, the Anaheim Ducks did not make the playoffs. This playoff drought has already led the Ducks to make a change at coach, but also has them looking to make roster changes to hopefully make a playoff run. One of the major decisions to be made for the Ducks is regarding the restricted free agency of Mason McTavish. We look at the three best destinations for McTavish as a restricted free agent.

McTavish just finished up a three-year entry-level contract with the Ducks. He is coming off a solid year with the Ducks, scoring 22 goals and adding 30 assists. His goal total led the team this past year, while he finished second on the team in points. Further, he led the team in power-play goals and points, having six goals and six assists on the power play.

McTavish is a restricted free agent, meaning the Ducks will have a seven-day matching period if McTavish signs a new contract elsewhere. If the Ducks choose to match, they will keep McTavish. They could also accept draft pick compensation based on the value of the new contract. Finally, the Ducks could try to move on with a sign-and-trade. We look at the most likely destinations for McTavish this off-season.

McTavish stays in Anaheim

The most likely solution is that McTavish stays in Anaheim. First, McTavish was one of their producers last year, both in five-on-five situations and on the power play. Second, he is part of a young core that the Ducks would like to keep together. He spent most of the year on a line with Trevor Zegras, who will turn 25 this year. He also spent time with Sam Colangelo, another restricted free agent who will turn 24 this year.

Barring a sign and trade, the draft pick compensation for allowing McTavish to walk may not be worth it. The Ducks have eight picks in this draft, with one in each round, two in the third, and two in the fight. McTavish will most likely land in the $4 to $7 million range, which would either supply a 2026 second-round pick or a 2026 first-round and third-round pick. According to Cap Wages, the Ducks are expected to have $39.5 million in cap space, which would allow them to both re-sign McTavish and be aggressive in free agency.

The Canucks make a play

The Canucks need a top line center this offseason. First, Elias Pettersson has dealt with injury issues and the Canucks GM has been critical of Pettersson's play. Pettersson scored just 15 goals last season, his lowest since the 2020-2021 campaign when he played in just 26 games. Further, his 45 points, and just 16 points on the power play, are also lows since that 2020-21 season. This was also the first year in his career that he had a negative plus/minus rating.

While McTavish could be an upgrade to Pettersson after Pettersson's rough year, the Canucks may also need to replace Pius Suter. Suter spent time on both the first and second line this year for the Canucks. Suter has just 25 goals and 21 assists, which would make McTavish an upgrade for him as well. Still, compensation could be an issue for the Canucks. While they are projected to have $15.8 million in cap space, if McTavish has an offer sheet greater than $4,680,076, the Canucks do not have the draft pick compensation available to make the move.

McTavish heads east

McTavish has yet to play for a contending team, and that could be a desire of his. The New Jersey Devils have been to the playoffs in two of the last three years, but cannot get around the Hurricanes, being eliminated by the Hurricanes both times in five games. Bringing in McTavish would provide plenty of flexibility for the Devils on offense. First, the Devils should have Jack Hughes back, giving them a quality first line. The second line could then feature Dawson Mercer, Jesper Bratt, and McTavish. Further, Cody Glass is a restricted free agent and currently on the third line. This would give the Devils flexibility if Glass moves on, or allow them to pair Ondrej Palat with Glass and Stefan Noesen on the third line.

The Devils would also improve on the power play. While they were third in the NHL on the power play this year, adding McTavish would give them two solid power-play units filled with goal-scoring options. The Devils also have the means to bring in McTavish. They are projected to have over $21 million in cap space this year. Further, the Devils have the draft capital to have enough compensation to send to the Ducks if need be.