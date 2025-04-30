The Carolina Hurricanes are probably feeling pretty good about themselves after being the first team to advance to the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs following a wild 5-4 double overtime win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. And that's especially true for veteran forward Taylor Hall, who woke up with a new contract on Wednesday.

The Canes and Hall agreed to a three-year, $9.5 million extension that begins in 2025-26 and will keep the 33-year-old forward in Raleigh for the foreseeable future, general manager Eric Tulsky announced.

“Taylor has proven to be an outstanding fit for our team, and we are thrilled that he is excited to make Raleigh his home for another three seasons,” the GM said in the official release. “He's been a solid veteran presence in the locker room and a difference maker on the ice.”

Hall is currently playing out the final season of a four-year, $24 million pact he signed with the Boston Bruins back in July of 2021. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

After a couple of injury-riddled campaigns, the former first overall pick back in 2010 looks to have found a home in Carolina. He has managed 18 goals and 42 points in 77 games split between the Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks in 2024-25.

Eighteen of those points came with the Canes — in just 31 games — after being acquired from the Hawks as part of a three-way trade with the Colorado Avalanche in January that also featured Mikko Rantanen.

Overall, Hall has scored 284 goals and 739 points in 909 regular-season games split between the Edmonton Oilers, Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Bruins, Blackhawks and Hurricanes; he's also chipped in 32 points in 44 postseason contests.

Hurricanes are the 1st team to the 2nd round

As he has been throughout his career, Hall has been a factor in this year's playoff run. He scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday night's 5-4 victory. After being down 3-0 in the contest, Hall scored early in the second to begin the comeback.

He seems to have found chemistry on the second line alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and trade deadline acquisition Logan Stankoven. The trio were excellent in Game 5 against the Devils.

With that, Carolina is the first team to book its ticket to the second round. The Hurricanes have now won five consecutive playoff series against the Devils. They await the winner of the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens, who play Game 5 at Capital One Arena on Wednesday night. The Caps currently lead the series 3-1.

Sebastian Aho was the overtime hero for the Hurricanes, ripping a one-timer from the right circle past Jacob Markstrom at 4:17 of the second OT to clinch the series.

“It felt unreal,” Aho said afterwards, per NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg. “You almost black out for a second there. The crowd goes nuts, guys are jumping on you. It’s a really good feeling.”

The Hurricanes will now enjoy some rest and relaxation before Round 2 gets underway, which will presumably be at some point next week.